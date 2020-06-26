Art in times of coronavirus

The COVID-19 crisis has had a severe emotional and economic impact on the artistic community, artists have been reinventing themselves for this new normal. Ashish Sulkh decided to auction his most treasured photographs for Covid-19.

Hues of life: Holi being played in the Radha Rani temple at Vrindavan.

‘A picture is a poem without words - Horace’, this adage hit home for photographer Ashish Sulkh in a big way and he decided to auction his most treasured photographs for Covid-19 pandemic. He says, “ During these grave times, any effort no matter how large or small has the potential of making a real difference in the lives of people. I strongly believe that we photographers have a responsibility to our community. Photographs have the power to inspire courage, and in these lonely times, photographs can sprout new hope.”

Art is all about inner exploration, creative expression, social harmony, and respect for nature. Though the COVID-19 crisis has had a severe emotional and economic impact on the artistic community, artists have been reinventing themselves for this new normal. The 30-year-old photographer says, “ Art brings together communities and inspires many people to come together and make a difference to society. Art reduces barriers between people, cultures and languages.”

Life in Thar: Bishnoi tribe resting with their camels in the background in Pushkar.

He further adds, “ Photography is a stress buster for me. I started photography as a childhood hobby, but gradually I took it up professionally. It gives me a sense of fulfilment in honing in on an individual perspective through the chaos of daily life, and connecting on a personal level with my subjects and capturing them. “

A travel photographer, Ashish decided to auction his photographs to fundraise for the PMCARES fund. He says,”Each image is an investment, considering the full circle that every single image takes from its first conception as a vague idea to the final print.”

Taken in a small village of Spiti, the first photograph depicts the true remoteness of the region and the people living in the region. Somehow, they have held on to their customs that are otherwise slowly getting lost in this fast paced global world. He adds, “ Times of celebration are few for the families living in some of the harshest conditions, people are more accustomed to isolation than people living in metropolitan cities.”

Travel photographer, Ashish decided to auction his photographs to fundraise for the PMCARES fund.

Ashish says, “I have captured a rare moment of happiness and celebration driving home the message that joy is bound to prevail once the war with Covid – 19 is over.”

The photographer feels all of us have an artist inside us. He says, “All of us who are tired of sitting at home need to accept our situation and acknowledge each and every feeling that we are going through. My photograph teaches that even in the most dire situations, people are willing to smile and be happy and content.”

The response has been very encouraging and heartwarming. Funds amounting to 4000 USD (3.02 Lakh) have been raised from the first three sets of photographs.

“With the need of joining forces and fighting more so than ever in these troubling times, as the coronavirus pandemic forces us to embrace living remotely, I can only hope that all these photographs can be a beacon of hope to someone that happier times are yet to come,” he signs off.