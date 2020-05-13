Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Artistic snaps shape quarantine cooking

Artistic snaps shape quarantine cooking

Why is the Internet suddenly obsessed with making artistic, eye-catching gastronomic delights? We find out!

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:00 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, HIndustan Times Delhi

After the craze of focaccia garden, banana bread and Dalgona coffee, pancake cereal is ruling the Internet. (Photo:Shuttertsock)

Move over your regular cereal, as the newest craze in quarantine is pancake cereal, which are miniature pancakes that are the size of cereal. But why is the Internet suddenly obsessed with making artistic, eye-catchy gastronomic delights, such as focaccia garden, banana bread and Dalgona coffee?

Chef Ranveer Brar believes that people have now realised that what seemed difficult to cook isn’t really that tough. He says, “The intimidation of food also helps shake your inhibition, making you try more, as it feels achievable. Ingredients that make the usual look cool are bound to succeed.”

Chef Vicky Ratnani feels that “Phentu coffee might become a post-corona trend, where coffee chains start selling it.” ( Photo: Shutterstock )

For chef Vicky Ratnani, what matters in the end is “if the recipes really work, and that they’re genuine to be used in future”. “You never know phentu coffee might become a post-corona trend, where coffee chains start selling it,” he says.

Echoing the same thought is chef Nishant Choubey, who says, “We have lot of time to invest in mindful discoveries, and it is also because cooking is therapeutic.”



 

The idea of “making mundane chores creative” pushed Bengaluru-based author and food blogger Nandita Iyer of Saffron Trails to try the focaccia garden. She says, “Dal, rice and roti can get repetitive to make and not just to eat. Thanks to social media, what one person makes today is inspiration for another person tomorrow. If it’s simple enough, eye-catchy and looks tasty, it can be recreated in the kitchen.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:42 IST
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
May 13, 2020 13:54 IST
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Doctors explain how Covid-19 attacks entire body, can lead to organ failure
May 13, 2020 13:57 IST
Madhurima Tuli said she found Sidharth and Shenaaz real and natural
May 13, 2020 13:56 IST
Forget inter-species friendships, this bird made friends with an avocado
May 13, 2020 13:55 IST
Gayle likely to be penalised for outburst against Sarwan: CWI chief
May 13, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.