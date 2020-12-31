Astrologers rake in moolah as New Year approaches

An increased number of people are enquiring about their career and love life ahead of 2021, since both these were impacted the most in the pandemic that ruled 2020. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The year 2020 has been truly unpredictable, and the ones benefitting from this uncertainty are astrologers. With the New Year approaching, everyone is curious to know what’s in store for them in terms of career, love, etc. which is, in turn, helping astrologers rake in the moolah.

“There is an increase of 20% to 30% [in the number of queries] since the new year started approaching.”

– Jai Madaan, astrologer

“If I was getting 10 call a day earlier, it has become 30 recently. All of them wanted to know how their 2021 would be. Youngsters are asking about their career and jobs, while adults want to know about their love life and relationships,” says Mridul Mishra, an astrologer, informing that this could be because 2020 impacted career and love life the most.

“There is an increase of 20% to 30% [in the number of queries] since the new year started approaching, ” says astrologer Jai Madaan, adding, “Virtual connection has made astrology more reachable. Earlier people wanted physical presence of an astrologers, but now they want instant answers and virtual mediums are proving to be a boon.”

Astrology websites also claim that their business has gone up. “As per the figures, we are earning ₹23 lakh every day, and the top astrologers on our site are earning ₹7 lakh per month. Covid-19 has created chaos in the lives of people, and they want to know if the situation will be different or better for them in 2021,” says Puneet Gupta from AstroTalk.

“People are worried about their expenses and the cash flow, so 90% of the questions are about financial and career matters. We’ve witnessed 14% increase in traffic to the year guide page.”

- Arjun Ravindran, founder, Clickastro

Arjun Ravindran, from Clickastro, says most queries are on matters related to career and wealth. “People are worried about their expenses and the cash flow, so 90% of the questions are about financial and career matters. We’ve witnessed 14% increase in traffic to the year guide page and 24% increase in purchase of the year guide, which is a detailed report that will help you have a fruitful year through Varshaphal predictions and detailed monthly predictions,” he adds.

