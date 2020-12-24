Becoming MasterChef’s in 2020: From Momos, Banana bread to Dalgona coffee

The year 2020 saw non-cooks turn food enthusiasts and eventually becoming MasterChef’s in their own way. All this thanks to ample of food challenges online. And not just that, people also cooked for leisure to get rid of Covid-19-related stress amid the coronavirus lockdown.

New Delhi

The urge to experiment with various cuisines, trying new recipes, following food challenges, social media pressure thanks to celebrities fancy posts, and wanting to be one up their peers on social media. Everyone turned a masterchef in 2020, right? And why not since cooking was an excellent way for everyone to get rid of the Covid-19-related stress and anxiety. And, people had all the time in the world to indulge in extracurricular activities, amid the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Think Chaat, Momos, Chhole Bhature, Banana bread, cakes, and the list goes on.

Made Dal Makhni, Shahi Paneer with mother on video call

Ankrish Khanna, an advertising professional, from Delhi, says: “I was stuck in Mumbai with office friends and had to learn almost everything because my cook stopped coming. So we put each other on rotational duty. I made Dal Makhni, Shahi Paneer, Palak Paneer, pasta. Made all this with either my mother on video call the whole time or another friend of mine.”

Went totally wacky and made some luxurious food

Vaibhavi Ananya, a student pursuing B. A (Hons) in Journalism at Institute of Home Economics, DU, says: “On some days when I craved some authentic spicy Indian food, I made either Chhole Chawal, Matar Paneer, or basic Bhindi Bhujia. And on some days I went totally wacky and made some luxurious food for myself, like White-sauce Spaghetti, Spicy Korean Fried Chicken, and this unique recipe named hangover eggs that I learnt from a food blogger,apart from different types of spicy dips for my nachos, poached eggs and things like that. It was only on a handful days but, yeah, I did experiment as much as I could. I didn’t bake anything because I didn’t have an oven at that point. And now that I’m back home, I still sometimes cook for my family. Last week I made Tandoori Chicken for them.”

Saturday was Snackturday: Some disastrous and some delicious

Entrepreneur Upasana Mahtani Luthra made Paneer Tikka, Aloo Bharwan Tikka, and the like. She shares: “I love to cook but the roz ka dal sabji bores me. However, the lockdown made me do that as well. I then decided Saturday was snack day and we’d have only snacks for dinner. My teenager rechristened Saturday as Snackturday. We made samosas, in all shapes and sizes, and momos in many unheard of designs. Many experiments happened in tikki too. Made some disastrous and some delicious Nachos and Tandoori Chicken.

First cake was overcooked, second batch was undercooked

Chim Sharma, an engineering graduate from Delhi, says: “To bake a cake was on my to-do list for long but I could never find any time to patiently do it. So, I finally tried my hand on baking in this lockdown. Needless to say it was a disaster. First cake was overcooked and the second batch was undercooked. By the third one my will to bake and the batter ran out of stock. So just like old times I dialled up a food delivery number and enjoyed good ol’ bakery cake.”

Cooking was an excellent way to get rid of the Covid stress and anxiety

Vaibhavi, an LLB student from Delhi, says: “I learned to cook Safed Murg, Fish Curry and Shahi Paneer. It was an excellent way to get rid of the Covid stress and anxiety.”

Banana bread was most-searched recipe online as per a Google Trends report from Apil 2020. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Kapoor, among others, tried their versions of the popular recipe.

Participated in many cooking challenges on social media

Gurugram-based teacher Meenakshi Aggarwal, says: “The way to people’s heart goes through their stomach. This lockdown proved it too. Cooking for survival is fine but immediately after lockdown there was a sudden surge of food pictures spread over social media which definitely effected my home front and raised expectations.Though I like to cook; cooking by choice and cooking by compulsion both happened simultaneously during this pandemic.I learned to make proper khoya for gulab jamun, tried unconventional makki cookies, Besan Papdi,bread appam, pizza base, banana bread,marble cake and participated in many cooking challenges on social media thrown up by buas, bhabhi’s and friends.The experimenting gave me satisfaction and a new confidence. It also strengthened the bonds with the family members and elderly relatives whom I consulted for tips from time to time.”

