Beer cravings? Denizens in quarantine mode whip up boozy bread

Want to know one more way to love beer? Denizens have found newer ways to enjoy it all the more during quarantine i.e by making a bread with it and savouring it in brunch and the likes.

Ila Prakash Singh, a Gurugram-based baker, calls, Beer bread a “notch above the regular breads”, and adds, “During corona times, a lot of people have taken to making their own bread.” To this, baker Vandita Vasudevan, a home baker who runs Vandy’s wicked whisk, in DLF 5, Gurugram, adds, “Beer as a rising agent has been used in baking since ancient times, and continues to be. Used well beer can help create great looking, tasting and fluffy bakery dishes. Since lockdown, baking as a cooking process has been trending big time and lots of first timers have tried baking at home. Amid this, Beer bread kinda sounds trendy and has also gotten a major boost.”

“Take flour, beer, baking powder, and sugar. Then mix them all, put it in a pan, pour butter on top and bake it!”

– Dipesh Dutt, who conducts online baking classes

Having tried her hands on this recipe for the first time, Pooja Ganguly, a corporate professional, says, “One of the best things about this recipe is that it takes no more than five minutes of work from you.” And baker Dipesh Dutt, who has been conducting online classes for home baking can’t agree more to the fact that beer bread is quite a hit right now! “I get a lot of inquiries for the breads I post. Specifically on beer bread, the curiosity has been more than others. It’s a new trend, and I even shared its recipe with my students. This one is super easy and you can’t charge for something so simple,” he says, sharing the process, “Take flour, beer, baking powder, and sugar. Then mix them all, put it in a pan, pour butter on top and bake it!”

Baker Divya Sreeji who runs De Cakery, South Point Mall, a bakery at Golf Course Road, Gurugram, says, “Beer bread is a quick and easy way to make bread, especially when you don’t have yeast available. What’s interesting is that the taste can be altered by the type of beer you use while baking. As a bread, for me it goes exceptionally well with a mutton roast. And I feel that Beer bread baking might have picked up during quarantine because of the non-availability of yeast.”

