Bhagyashree's easy organic haircare tip promises to keep your tresses soft, shiny and dandruff-free in winters

Bhagyashree’s easy organic haircare tip promises to keep your tresses soft, shiny and dandruff-free in winters

Bhagyashree takes us back to basics as she sorts dandruff woes this winter with her DIY homemade haircare tip | Watch

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:50 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Bhagyashree’s DIY haircare tip promises dandruff-free tresses this winters (Instagram/bhagyashree.online)

Come winters and our scalps go dry and itchy due to lack of moisture resulting in embarrassing flakes of dead skin or dandruff appear in our hair. Cutting down on shampooing due to the cold temperatures in winters, only makes the dandruff thrive but sorting all such woes this season, Bollywood actor Bhagyashree shared a home remedy that is easy and promises to additionally keep your hair soft and shiny.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree shared a haircare tip that takes us back to the basics. “2021 has begun with lot of new resolutions and many of them are also going to be about self care (sic),” the diva shared in the caption.

Revealing the simple solution to keep your hair soft, shiny and dandruff free this winter, Bhagyashree advised, “Take a bowl of home made curds (the more sour the better) and squeeze 1 small lime into it. Mix it well and apply to your hair. Keep it for 30mins and wash it of with a mild shampoo. You will feel the difference (sic).”

 

Dandruff is mostly caused by seborrheic dermatitis which is a skin condition that causes scaly patches and red skin on the scalp. It can also be caused due to scalp psoriasis.

An effective remedy to keep dandruff at bay is to apply heated coconut oil once or twice a week on the hair and the scalp as it would facilitate blood circulation and also provide all the missing moisture to your hair in winter season. To make your hair look healthy and beautiful, it is important to eat a balanced diet with nutritious food including lots of water, eggs, fish, green peas, carrots and green vegetables while cutting down on sugar or replacing it with honey or jaggery.

