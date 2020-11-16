Bhai Dooj 2020: Share these GIFs, quotes, Facebook status and WhatsApp messages with your siblings this Bhai Tika

On the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj, brothers and sisters around the world come together to celebrate their love for each other and the bond that can exist only between siblings. Celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika, Bhai Dooj is also known by many other names, such as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, Yama Dwitiya and Bhaiya Dooj.

This year Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on November 16. Here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages that you can share with your siblings on this auspicious occasion.

Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

You can share your pain; You can share your fears; And you can share your happiness Thanks for being a very understanding brother! Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

May this day strengthen our bond more than ever! And brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

On this auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you my dear sister for everything you have done for me. Thank you for taking care of and supporting me always. You are the best sister one could ask for.

A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most, yet the one who I love the most.

I pray to God for your longevity and success. And I feel proud to have a brother like you. Best Wishes to you.

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Dear brother, you are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone, you make me feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj.

I wouldn’t have been the person I am today, had I not had your back. I couldn’t have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. This Bhai Dooj here’s telling you that I love you to the moon and back.

Bhai Dooj is the perfect time to celebrate with your brothers and sisters and to let them know how much you love and cherish them. Even if you are unable to meet in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, take time to video chat with them. Have a happy Bhai Dooj!

