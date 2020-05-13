Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Bloom to bust: Lockdown takes the fragrance out of floriculture

Bloom to bust: Lockdown takes the fragrance out of floriculture

With no marriage ceremonies and temples opened, lockdown has impacted the livelihood of flower farmers as they are forced to throw away their produce or feed them to the cattle.

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:55 IST

By Grace Cyril, Hindustan Times Delhi

The nationwide lockdown has disrupted the flower industry and killed the livelihood of farmers who cultivate it. (Photo: iStock)

Marigold, jasmine, lilies, and roses – the flowers that earlier used to adorn marriage ceremonies and were offered during prayers in temples, are now a picture of neglect. The nationwide lockdown has disrupted the flower industry and killed the livelihood of farmers who cultivate it.

Flower farmer Basil Toppo is desperate for the lockdown to end. “My rose and marigold plants are getting burnt in this heat. Somehow I manage to water them but till when? Flowers don’t come under essential commodities. There are no weddings or celebrations and temples are shut which has put a halt to my income,” he says.

The multi-coloured roses, daisies, lilies, orchids and golden marigolds that blossomed in the open fields are now infested with pests. Another flower farmer Sonia Kumari is worried about her farm’s health. She says, “I understand that this lockdown is for the greater good of the society, but our livelihoods are at stake. We used to transport 20-30 kilogram flowers but there are no buyers now. We have to keep harvesting with fresh investments but most of it go waste as flowers are dying now. I distribute it to my neighbours so they could decorate their homes or hair so at least some could be used.”

Lockdown has forced cultivators to make their cattle graze on the wilted flowers. Most of them have to undertake the painful task of dumping piles of flowers into a waste pit. Shamsher, a cultivator says, “We are forced to throw away flowers which were meant to be offered to God. Our cattle feed on them. We are under deep financial stress.”



It’s not just farmers who are suffering, but also workers like Reshma who makes garlands. She says, “The lockdown has destroyed the livelihood of so many women in my village who make garlands after buying loose flowers from the market. With no marriages, we have no source of income now.”

Things are grim for florists too since flowers can’t be stored in cold storages or processed for other purposes. Florist Harichand Saini’s shop which used to sell a variety of flowers for temples or events is now stinking. He says, “The fragrance has turned into a sour smell. Since my flower stocks were rotting, I had to discard them all.”

Not only domestic trade but also flower exports have stopped. Saini says, “We used to export a large quantity of fresh and trimmed flowers to different countries. But with the coronavirus pandemic and flights shut, there’s no revival in sight.’

Follow HT Life&Style for more updates.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:42 IST
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
May 13, 2020 13:54 IST
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Madhurima Tuli said she found Sidharth and Shenaaz real and natural
May 13, 2020 13:56 IST
Forget inter-species friendships, this bird made friends with an avocado
May 13, 2020 13:55 IST
Gayle likely to be penalised for outburst against Sarwan: CWI chief
May 13, 2020 13:55 IST
Mizoram Board Class 10 result 2020: MBSE HSLC Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check at mbse.edu.in
May 13, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.