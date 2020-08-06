Bounceback Bharat: Inspirational stories, e-conclaves to support nation building, spread positivity amid Covid-19

Big personalities of the Indian film industry, sports and corporate world will feature in the e-conclaves of the campaign.

India’s leading radio network, Fever Network, has launched a novel campaign ‘Bounce Back Bharat - Radio’s First Digital Conclave’, which aims to support nation building and to spread positivity through inspirational stories in the Covid-19 era.

Big personalities of the Indian corporate world will feature in the e-conclaves of the campaign. The celebrity line-up will include Bollywood biggies like Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpai, Sonu Sood, also partnering with the activity are great sportsmen like Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh.

The first chapter of this initiative will go live on August 8, 2020 during which leaders like - Mr Ashutosh Pandey (MD & CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd), Ms Neha DK (Director Marketing, Pizza Hut) and Mr Gaurav Dublish (Co-Founder, Wildcraft India) will start the conversation about how business will transform in times of the coronavirus pandemic along with youth icon Gautam Gambhir. The importance of pivoting to newer solutions, and steps taken by organizations to bounce back to normalcy will also be discussed. The aim of these e-conclaves is to reach out to the audience, build back their confidence thereby generating demand to support the economy stand back on its legs.

Talking about the initiative, Harshad Jain, CEO, Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd. & Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “The rampant impact of COVID-19 on economy and lives is known to all, every business big or small has been hit by this slump. As a responsible brand and business, through this initiative of Bounce Back Bharat, we aim to create a platform for the industry leaders to share their strategies, learnings which may benefit others. It is time for businesses to reconfigure their strategies to sail smoothly in these difficult times, and we, at Fever Network, will help organizations do exactly that.”

Corporate giants like Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd, Pizza Hut, Wildcraft India, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Acer, St Angelo’s VNCT Ventures, Deccan Multispecialty Hardikar Hospital and CKC have come onboard for the campaign.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter