Brighten up your home with these colourful, energy-saving lights

One of the most important rules of home decor is getting your lighting right. Lighting might be the last thing you notice when you enter a room, but its effect can instantly change the entire look of your home, setting the ambience of the space. Here are some lighting bulbs that will help you achieve that perfectly lit room with the utmost ease:

1. If you are into brightly lit rooms, then the Philips Base LED Bulb will be the perfect addition to your abode. It comes with two bulbs that have a B22 base and 825 lumens. These energy-saving bulbs have 9-watt power strength each and will instantly add more brightness and vividness to your room without consuming much power. The easy installation and value-for-money price point make this a must-have product.

2. Give a colourful twist to your place with the Wipro Smart LED Bulb, which allows you to control your light setting from anywhere. This high-quality product comes with voice assistance features and is compatible with your Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. You can transform your room’s ambience by choosing the appropriate brightness from this LED bulb. Some of the brightness options to choose from include cool white, neutral white and RGB colours setting. Not to mention, you can make the most of the timer feature in this product. The easy installation is also a merit of this product.

3. Taking your lighting experience to a whole new level is the Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb which can be controlled by your smartphone and is compatible with Google Assistance and Amazon Alexa. It also comes with preset themes and numerous installed colours to change the brightness and shade as per your preference and mood. The On/Off and dimming features make these lights convenient to use and the installation is pretty easy too, however having a good WiFi connection is essential to use it to its potential.

4. Simple and effective, the Syska LED Bulb will meet your daily lighting needs with the utmost ease. This lightning bulb comes with a high-quality SLR base, which contributes to its supreme performance. In addition to this, this 9-watt power bulb will fit comfortably in your abode, making it look brightness and more charming. A confluence of a classy design and functionality, this bulb will be a great addition to your abode.

So try out these options and lighten up your home!

