Cafes in Delhi University’s North and South Campus face low footfall due to absence of university crowd

With the pandemic induced shutdown of colleges and almost no visitors and very less staff, cafes are struggling to keep their business afloat

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:18 IST

By Prachi Goyal, Hindustan Times Delhi

The pocket-friendly cafes and the perfect escape for any Delhi University student wear a deserted look

The cafes located in Hudson Lane, Satya Niketan and Majnu Ka Tila, the perfect escape for any Delhi University students wear a deserted look currently. With colleges shut, almost no visitors and less staff, the cafes are struggling to keep the business afloat.

“The lockdown has impacted the hospitality sector the most and we are still facing the consequences of the pandemic,” says Tenzin Thardoe, director, AMA Cafe who agrees that the majority of the footfall at the cafe comprised of university crowd and without them around it has resulted in 50% fall in the footfall. Due to the decrease in the sales they’ve also started to deliver at home for the first time since the establishment of cafe in 2013.

Eateries in Kamla Nagar, popular with college going students are also facing the problem of manpower. Harsh Sambher, founder, Momos Point says, “We were left with a small crew after the lockdown as our employees started travelling by Shramik trains back to their hometowns. It’s become a challenge to operate the it.”

As many students too have shifted back to their hometowns, restaurateurs pin their hopes on them to return that will contribute in generating revenue. “The market is horrendous and it will pick up in the true sense when the students will return,” says Udai Khanijow, COO, Big Yellow Door Cafes. Khanijow also elaborates that student population is a big propellant in sustaining and growing the market health.



Long waiting queues of college students are conspicuous by their absence since March. Shailly, founder, Sambookas believes that cafes are facing a difficult time during this period since their primary clientele is university crowd. She says, “We will remain affected till the university doesn’t open up. Our cafe has been a popular hangout zone with students and we hope to get the vibrance soon. We are all ready to serve scrumptious food to them.”

