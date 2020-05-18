Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Can your kid resist candies? Inspired by Kylie Jenner, parents take to #PatienceChallenge

Can your kid resist candies? Inspired by Kylie Jenner, parents take to #PatienceChallenge

After makeup mogul Kylie Jenner posted a video of her daughter, Stormi, the challenge is becoming popular in India as well

Updated: May 18, 2020 12:10 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kylie Jenner’s video featuring her daughter Stormi has generated buzz online (Photo: Intagram/KylieJenner)

Making toddlers wait patiently in front of a bowl of candies and asking them not to eat, does it sound like a challenge? Well, it has become the latest trend to go viral after makeup mogul Kylie Jenner posted a video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, doing so as she directs her not to eat the candies till her mom returns. The clip of Webster, 2, exhibiting complete self-control went viral, garnering millions of views.

With the challenge becoming popular in India, Delhi resident Pooja Dixit attempted it with her three-year-old daughter. “My kid just could not wait for me to return and had eaten at least half of the chocolates kept in front of her,” she quips, adding, “I need to show her Stormi’s video.”

Not everyone who appreciates the challenge is in favour of trying it. Mommy-blogger Tanya Puri is all praises for the challenge, but doesn’t feel that’s how she will teach her son.

Psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma, too, suggests other ideas to teach kids. “[Rather] than putting kids in such a situation, parents should find their own ways to teach kids. You need to be calm in dealing with them. The best way a child learns is through example,” he says.



Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jayawardene questions need of SL’s largest cricket stadium
May 18, 2020 12:41 IST
Kerala SSLC, plus two exams deferred again, to be held in June
May 18, 2020 12:39 IST
Lisa throws birthday bash for son ‘keeping social distancing in mind’
May 18, 2020 12:39 IST
NASA shares new image of Jupiter captured by Juno spacecraft
May 18, 2020 12:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.