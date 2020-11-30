Chandra Grahan 2020 Timings: See pictures, videos of last lunar eclipse of the year here

Sections
Chandra Grahan or the final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020, also known as the Beaver Moon, will be seen today on Monday, 30 November. The eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at around 5:22 PM IST.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chandra Grahan or the final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020, also known as the Beaver Moon, will be seen today on Monday, 30 November. The eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at around 5:22 PM IST according to timeanddate.com. However, those wishing to see the eclipse in India will be unable to do so on account of the moon being below the horizon, however one can always watch it online via live streams. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and the moon are aligned in an imperfect manner that the Earth only partially blocks the sun’s light from reach the “moon’s surface and covers all or part of the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra”, according to timeanddate.com. This lunar eclipse is the last of the four lunar eclipses seen this year. Here are unseen images and details about the Beaver Moon:

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), America’s Space Agency took to their Twitter to post about the Beaver Moon Eclipse, writing, “In the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 30, our favorite celestial neighbor will be shining bright for you! This full Moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will reach its peak at 4:30am ET. ...”

 

Lunar Eclipse date - November 30, 2020



First Contact with the Penumbra - 01:04 PM

 

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 03:13 PM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 05:22 PM

 

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 04 Hours 18 Minutes 11 Seconds

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 0.82

