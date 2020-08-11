Sections
Chill out! Pro tips for freezing food the safe, healthy way

Do you use your freezer to prep meals ahead? Here are 5 tips to keep in mind while you use frozen food.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:54 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Tomato puree ready to be freezed (Shutterstock)

Pandemic or not, frozen food comes in handy for many of us. For those who like to prep meals in advance, freezing tomato pulp or a hot sauce is a great way to cut down on cooking time. Keep these tips in mind while freezing food.

Store your food right: Airtight containers and sealable bags are the best options. Don’t use glass containers, as they are likely to break on freezing. Plastic containers are good, too, as they can be transferred easily between the freezer and microwave.
Cool before you freeze: It is important to let any dish cool slightly and then put it in the fridge to cool properly. Only then you should put it in the freezer.
Reheating done right: Many microwaves today have a defrosting feature. You can put the frozen food in a microwavable bowl to defrost. Keep stirring at intervals so that it heats evenly. Don’t forget to cover it to avoid splatters. Don’t thaw frozen food in water; instead, thaw it in the fridge itself.
Be careful with fruits and veggies: Freeze fresh vegetables the same day you buy them. Wash, clean, cut, blanch and freeze. For freezing fruits, pick firm and ripe fruits. Wash carefully, cut into small pieces, and pack in small portions. Freeze in hard airtight container. Do not store fruits for a long time.
Label your food: Label your food with date, and remember to use FIFO — first in, first out.
What not to freeze: Veggies with a high water content, such as cucumber, lettuce, celery, zucchini shouldn’t be frozen. Also, potatoes, mushrooms, milk, eggs, buttermilk, yoghurt, cream cheese, spices, canned food, and coconut cream or coconut milk are not recommended for freezing.

(Inputs by chef Nishant Choubey, dieticians Shivika Gandhi and Garima Goyal

