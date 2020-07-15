Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Click before you dig? Here are some expert tips to get that perfect droolworthy food photo

Click before you dig? Here are some expert tips to get that perfect droolworthy food photo

Food photography is an aesthetic that is not difficult to master. With a decent phone camera, the right kind of framing and basic editing, you can give your food shots a professional look.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:38 IST

By Etti Bali, Hindustan Times

Food photography is no rocket science and with these expert tips, you can turn any ordinary-looking dish into a masterpiece. (Photo: Instagram/gluttonygoddess)

You browsed through virtual grocery shelves and stocked up on some exotic ingredients, rustled a storm in the kitchen and now it’s time to showcase your presentation to the world, err, your family. But, before you dig in, it’s time to turn your dish into an artist’s masterpiece. As is the mandate in the social media savvy world, whatever we eat must go on our Instagram, because as the wisdom of the ages goes: “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

Food photography is an aesthetic that is not difficult to master, and is mostly about making the dish look presentable. “An advice for budding Instagrammers would definitely be to stick to your own unique style of content. Whether it’s shooting your photos in bright light, or how you advocate the use of local produce, use a particular colour of backdrop in all your photos. The style should be consistent so that your audience would eventually start to identify you with it,” says food blogger and brand strategist Gunjan Sawhney, who runs a page by the name of @gluttonygoddess.

Read: Photography, networking, cooking and more: Emerge from isolation a better you

 

You needn’t have a DSLR to click ‘grammable food photos. When it comes to the technical aspect of taking a great photo, there are some basics that need to be looked into, and it’s not rocket science. “A good phone camera does the job well. Ensure you don’t add any filters; natural shots are always good. Focus on the object when you are taking a shot. How you frame the dish plays a major role,” shares food blogger Naveen Suresh who has a page by the name of @BangaloreEpicure.



 

Lastly, final touches and basic editing are keys to appetizing photos. “Taking pictures is only half work done. Make sure you have a good photo editor. Snapseed is free, and you can try PicsArt which is a paid app. Do not overdo the picture in editing; just small touches will make the raw picture taken from a decent phone make it look amazing. Also, when you are editing, make sure the frame is 1x1 for Instagram which works the best,” says food vlogger Nikhil Chawla, who goes by the name @hmm_nikhil.

Read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: And the winner is...

 

A golden rule that these bloggers swear by? Always make sure you interact with your audience. Share tips, support budding entrepreneurs, and take criticism in your stride. Happy clicking.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Phil Simmons explains big reason behind West Indies’ victory over England
Jul 15, 2020 14:42 IST
JioMeet sees 5 million downloads within days of launch: Ambani
Jul 15, 2020 14:39 IST
Twitter cringes at Star Plus for bringing Covid-19 into soap plots
Jul 15, 2020 14:39 IST
UK launches cheaper, fast-track visa for health professionals
Jul 15, 2020 14:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.