Click before you dig? Here are some expert tips to get that perfect droolworthy food photo

You browsed through virtual grocery shelves and stocked up on some exotic ingredients, rustled a storm in the kitchen and now it’s time to showcase your presentation to the world, err, your family. But, before you dig in, it’s time to turn your dish into an artist’s masterpiece. As is the mandate in the social media savvy world, whatever we eat must go on our Instagram, because as the wisdom of the ages goes: “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

Food photography is an aesthetic that is not difficult to master, and is mostly about making the dish look presentable. “An advice for budding Instagrammers would definitely be to stick to your own unique style of content. Whether it’s shooting your photos in bright light, or how you advocate the use of local produce, use a particular colour of backdrop in all your photos. The style should be consistent so that your audience would eventually start to identify you with it,” says food blogger and brand strategist Gunjan Sawhney, who runs a page by the name of @gluttonygoddess.

You needn’t have a DSLR to click ‘grammable food photos. When it comes to the technical aspect of taking a great photo, there are some basics that need to be looked into, and it’s not rocket science. “A good phone camera does the job well. Ensure you don’t add any filters; natural shots are always good. Focus on the object when you are taking a shot. How you frame the dish plays a major role,” shares food blogger Naveen Suresh who has a page by the name of @BangaloreEpicure.

Lastly, final touches and basic editing are keys to appetizing photos. “Taking pictures is only half work done. Make sure you have a good photo editor. Snapseed is free, and you can try PicsArt which is a paid app. Do not overdo the picture in editing; just small touches will make the raw picture taken from a decent phone make it look amazing. Also, when you are editing, make sure the frame is 1x1 for Instagram which works the best,” says food vlogger Nikhil Chawla, who goes by the name @hmm_nikhil.

A golden rule that these bloggers swear by? Always make sure you interact with your audience. Share tips, support budding entrepreneurs, and take criticism in your stride. Happy clicking.

