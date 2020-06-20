Contactless threading: The ‘new normal’ in beauty regimen during corona times?

Threading is an essential beauty service. Period. Something women have struggled to do at home amid the lockdown. But now that salons are re-opening, and a new salon experience beckons us amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this essential service has undergone a massive transition, that is, to ensure safety and security of the visitors and staff.

#Unlock is seeing a whole new way of threading, which is without the thread being held in the mouth, and thus avoiding the chance of someone’s saliva coming in contact with another person. A number of videos on the same are also trending on social media.

Quite a few service tools and techniques are being used in salons to provide contactless threading.

Some beauty salons in Delhi-NCR have incorporated alternate methods for the service, and say that they had to come up with such solutions to ensure that their clientele get a safe salon experience. Divya Parchani, marketing manager, Geetanjali Salons, says, “We have come up with alternative methods keeping in mind the safety of customers and employees. We are using threading bands, which allow contactless threading service. We are also using safe face wax, which is used once for one customer only. All service tools and materials in the salons are disposables including the Customer Protective Gear and Employee Protective Gear, which adds to more safety.”

The beauticians have had to undergo special training to be able to provide contactless threading. “For low-contact threading, our therapists have been trained to use a different technique in which the thread is hooked to a loose plastic/ fabric neckband for anchoring, instead of going in the mouth as it did earlier. So the therapist doesn’t need to remove her mask. Also, a few innovative instruments have been introduced for the same,” shares Sonali Bhambri, director, Toni N Guy (North India).

“The threader wears the adjustable threadlace as a necklace, and sets the length and then wraps the thread twice on the pendant and starts threading in the traditional way.”

Gurugram-based make up expert and entrepreneur Manisha Chopra has come up with an innovative concept wherein the use of the mouth to hold the thread is absent in the process. This benefits both the threader and the client while helping to maintain the distance between the two. “The threader wears the adjustable threadlace as a necklace, and sets the length and then wraps the thread twice on the pendant and starts threading in the traditional way. The pendant here replaces the essential usage of mouth to hold the thread,” informs Chopra.

Benefits of this threadlace are that it’s hygienic, convenient, lightweight, resuable and easy to use. “The whole idea was for the threader to still be able to perform threading while wearing a mask, safety goggles or face shield and gloves. That’s where I thought if I could create a pendant which could hold the thread in place with simple wrapping and not only speed up a threaders job, but also be able to maintain a safe distance from the client,” adds Chopra, sharing that the tool she has innovated has been provided to some popular salons in India, and has received some queries from abroad, too.

As fasr as the response is concerned, customers have been “finding this as a positive measure, since the service is contactless and head-to-toe protective gear is ensured,” says Parchani, and Ritu Madan, who runs Aura Beauty Solutions in Gurugram, says there is a high demand for threading and waxing. “We are receiving six to eight customers for these services daily. We are quite vigilant about the health of our customers, however, usage of a proper PPE kit is not possible while providing such services. We try and maintain at least two-feet distance during threading; the beauty expert puts the thread around their neck instead of their mouth so it’s contactless. Alongside, we have been continuously sanitising the place from time to time, and all our staff members drink hot water and medicinal water (kadha) as well; we are also serving these drinks to our clients because their health is important for us!”

