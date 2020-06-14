Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Free books: A ‘books on wheels’ store comes to rescue students amid Covid-19 crisis

Free books: A ‘books on wheels’ store comes to rescue students amid Covid-19 crisis

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, a mobile book house by Sion Friends Circle is in operation in Mumbai’s Sion area, which helps students to donate and take books for free.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Mumbai Maharshtra

The initiative is by a group which calls itself the Sion Friends Circle has been welcomed by students, most of whom are unable to purchase books due to their unavailability in the market. (ANI)

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, a mobile book house is in operation in Mumbai’s Sion area, which helps students to donate and take books for free.

The initiative is by a group which calls itself the Sion Friends Circle has been welcomed by students, most of whom are unable to purchase books due to their unavailability in the market.

“I gave this mobile store books of class 7 and took from them books for class 9. It is becoming very difficult for us to study as books are not available in the market, shops are shut,” said a student.

Speaking to ANI, Sarika, a parent said, “Classes are expected to resume but stationery shops are shut. I took books from them so that children can study at home. Students are unable to get books amid COVID-19 situation but this mobile book house is very beneficial.”



Ashok Kurme, a group member of Sion Friends Circle said, “We have named this store--free book house. Our group has taken this initiative with the aim of providing books to the people in need amid the current situation. We prepared a mobile book store which does not need any fuel to work, it’s a handcart. We will move this store across Sion on a weekly basis.”

A total of 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and toll to 3,830, state Health Department said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Galaxy M30s, here are top smartphones under Rs 15,000
Jun 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Looking back from 2062 to marvel at how far the human race has come
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
HP CM approves district-level review meetings for assessment of Covid-19 arrangements
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A rising star gone too soon
Jun 14, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.