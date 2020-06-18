Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus | Mask Day 2020: Karnataka observes Mask Day amid Covid-19 crisis

Coronavirus | Mask Day 2020: Karnataka observes Mask Day amid Covid-19 crisis

Mask Day 2020: Emphasising the importance of wearing a mask amid Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, ministers, celebrities and a host of officials observed Mask Day.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Bengaluru Karnataka

Bengaluru: Mounted police personnel take part in 'Mask Day' rally organised by Karnataka government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (PTI)

With Karnataka observing ‘Mask Day’ today, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state has organised a walk from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

“We are celebrating ‘Mask Day’ at all district headquarters today. We have organised a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19,” Yediyurappa told media persons here.

Also see| Photos: Karnataka observes Mask Day amid Covid-19 crisis

Earlier, the Chief Minister has said that film actors and sports personalities will take part in the event and it will be celebrated in all taluks as well.”We will take strict action against those who are not maintaining social distancing. A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed on those for not wearing a mask in public places,” he had said.

As many as 7,530 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, of which 94 people have succumbed to the infection till date, as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Autistic Pride Day: Tough times for caregivers amid the pandemic
Jun 18, 2020 13:55 IST
Tokyo governor seeks 2nd term, says Japan unprepared for pandemic
Jun 18, 2020 13:49 IST
Over 5 lakh Covid-19 tests carried out in UP, govt aiming to increase daily testing to 20,000
Jun 18, 2020 13:47 IST
Covid-19: Venezuelans, other refugees face huge pandemic hardships, says UN
Jun 18, 2020 13:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.