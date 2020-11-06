Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus pandemic: Aspirin to be tested as potential Covid-19 drug in UK study

Coronavirus pandemic: Aspirin to be tested as potential Covid-19 drug in UK study

Painkiller aspirin will be evaluated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 in one of Britain’s biggest trials, which will assess whether it might reduce the risk of blood clots in people with the disease.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Reuters

Representational image (Unsplash)

Painkiller aspirin will be evaluated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 in one of Britain’s biggest trials, which will assess whether it might reduce the risk of blood clots in people with the disease. The scientists behind the RECOVERY trial, which is looking into a range of potential treatments for Covid-19, said it would include the drug, which is commonly used as a blood thinner.

“There is a clear rationale for believing that it (aspirin) might be beneficial, and it is safe, inexpensive and widely available,” said Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of the trial. Patients infected with the coronavirus are at a higher risk of blood clots because of hyper-reactive platelets, the cell fragments that help stop bleeding. Aspirin is an antiplatelet agent and can reduce the risk of clots, the RECOVERY trial’s website said on Friday.

At least 2,000 patients are expected to randomly get 150 mg of aspirin daily along with the usual regimen. Data from those patients will be compared with at least 2,000 other patients who receive the standard Covid-19 treatment on its own, the website showed.

Small daily doses of aspirin has been found to reduce the risk of certain cancers. As a blood thinner, it increases the risk of internal bleeding, and taking too much over a long period of time has been associated with kidney damage. Other treatments being tested in the RECOVERY trial include common antibiotic azithromycin and Regeneron’s antibody cocktail that was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 symptoms.

Unlike Gilead’s remdesivir, which has been approved as a Covid-19 treatment in the United States but has shown poor results in a large World Health Organization trial, aspirin is a generic drug, making it much cheaper. The RECOVERY trial was the first to show that dexamethasone, a steroid which is also cheap and widely available, could save lives of people severely ill with Covid-19. It also showed that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by Trump, was of no benefit in treating Covid-19 patients.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Nov 06, 2020 18:11 IST
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
Nov 06, 2020 20:44 IST
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
Nov 06, 2020 19:32 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out in Triveni Nagar godown in Mumbai’s Malad; no injuries so far
Nov 06, 2020 20:43 IST
Don’t play the numbers game
Nov 06, 2020 20:42 IST
Kriti Kharbanda reveals her ‘malaria wala face’, says she’s recovering
Nov 06, 2020 20:42 IST
Does Stoicism hold the answer to life in these chaotic times?
Nov 06, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.