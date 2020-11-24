Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus pandemic: Covid-19 transmission risk from using cash is low, study finds

Coronavirus pandemic: Covid-19 transmission risk from using cash is low, study finds

The risk of catching Covid-19 through using banknotes is low, according to research by the Bank of England that suggests the aversion to using cash during the pandemic is unnecessary.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:01 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, England

Representational Image (Unsplash)

The risk of catching Covid-19 through using banknotes is low, according to research by the Bank of England that suggests the aversion to using cash during the pandemic is unnecessary.

The central bank considered a plausible worst-case scenario of an infected person coughing or sneezing onto a note and found that the level of virus on the surface began to drop rapidly after an hour. After six hours, it had declined to 5% or less.

The chances of such direct contamination occurring is relatively low as cash is typically stored securely in tills or wallets, the study found. An infected person touching notes would result in far lower levels of the virus.

Even so, the pandemic is likely to result in lasting shifts in consumer behavior. As well as growing adoption of online shopping as people stayed home, concerns about the spread of the virus has prompted U.K. stores and consumers to increasingly prefer contactless forms of payment.

The report found: “A few hours after infection, even at high doses, the levels and therefore associated risk of infection appear low,” the report said. “Further, the survival of virus on banknotes is no greater -- indeed appears potentially less -- than on reference surfaces representative of the many surfaces that people may come into contact with in their routine life.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 20:48 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
Nov 24, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

‘Several million dollars’ spent on Covid-19 measures: Cricket Australia
Nov 24, 2020 21:15 IST
SDM chairs meeting to review condition of Ambala cemetery
Nov 24, 2020 21:11 IST
The show must go on: Students put a spin on Romeo and Juliet
Nov 24, 2020 21:10 IST
Delhi-based engineer found dead in Pune hotel
Nov 24, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.