Covid-19 impact: Sex workers extend help to the needy mothers and their kids

What do you expect from someone who is dealing with the effects of Covid-19? Well, even though hit hard by destiny, there are some who are using their strong will-power to help others, while fighting their own battles, and thus set and example of compassion and kindness. This Mother’s Day, meet the mothers, who are sex workers by profession, but their lost income due to Covid-19 hasn’t been able to stop them from showing giving it back to the society. These are mothers, who wish to stay anonymous, but are ensuring that no kid sleeps hungry in these difficult times.

A sex worker from the red light area of GB Road, Delhi, says, “My child is 5-year-old and I have no means to earn money for now. My son needs milk and food to survive and an NGO, SPID is providing us nutritious food and milk for kids. I collect it everyday in the morning from their centre, and have been informing everyone who needs it for them. I share my meal with many other women in the area who needs food for their children, and when my ration gets over, they share their food with me. No kid should sleep hungry; and to ensure this we need to be positive and help each other in these times.”

Another sex worker from Delhi says, “We want our children to not be like us. That’s what every mother in our community wishes for... And it’s for their survival that we are fighting against all the odds; despite facing a financial crunch, we are supporting each other with food, milk, and other basic amenities taki koi bachcha bhook se na roye.”

— A sex worker from Delhi

Another mother, Rupa Bhaskaran, who earlier worked as a sex worker in Mumbai and is now unemployed, has been working hard to provide rations in the Thane area. She says, “Every time I visit a shop to buy something, people gather around me and ask for help. I have no funds to help them and I approached the NGO Aastha Parivaar, which has been helping me with funds. I’m providing ration kits to the underprivileged and mothers with small kids in my nearby areas. One kit costs ₹750, and it would be great if others can help us. I believe if I can do it, everyone can!”

“If this spirit is followed every where, no one will suffer due to hunger,” says Awadesh Yadav, founder of the NGO adding, “The community is dealing with a tough time and to help the mothers, we are giving them milk, nutritious foods and basic items needed for kids. One thing that I have noticed is the unity in them. They are not just fighting together in these tough times, but following a positive approach too.”

— Seema Sayyed, from the NGO Aastha Parivaar

Seema Sayyed, manager at the Mumbai-based NGO, Aastha Parivaar, says, “The community of sex workers are like any other daily wagers. With hardly anyone visiting them due to coronavirus, they are going through a rough patch. The best part is that they are helping each other. Their priority is their children, and these mothers want their children to succeed in life. Rupa is going door to door to provide rations and other needful items for kids. We are also providing essentials through the community members (of sex workers) because they know each other and their requirements very well.”

