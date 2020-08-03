Covid-19 in 2020: Home chefs rake in moolah this festival season

Sense of responsibility, reliability, great taste, and personal connect, are some of the many factors working in favour of home chefs right now. Across Delhi-NCR, most home chefs and bakers say share that the number of orders they have received for Raksha Bandhan and subsequent festivals this year are much more than previous years. Is it courtesy the pandemic?

Home chef Jassmin Naru, whose Rakhi menu included Chole Bhature and Amritsari Kulche, says they were packed for Rakhi. “People want some bit of change in food to enjoy during the festivities. They can only gather in small numbers, and thus have to order food from outside. Hence orders are in good amount right now. But, people aren’t preferring to order from the restaurants, as some are still unsure about the hygiene and other issues. Those who want to order from outside feel that since home chefs cook at their kitchens, we must be taking good precautions.”

Rakhi special cupcakes by home chef Priyanka Puri.

“People have started giving more value to home bakers and home chefs,” says Priyanka Puri, a young professional and a home chef by hobby. Puri adds, “There is certainly a surge in the number of orders... People who would earlier shut their eyes and go to an eatery are now willing to give us a shot. While I do have people ordering in, there are people who are just ordering it at home because they are feeling bad because for not being able to have bahar ka khana with their loved ones.”

Puri is whipping up chocolate cupcakes with chocolate toppers and rakhi messages such as ‘No 1 Bro’, ‘No.1 Sis’, and mini cheesecakes with rakhi toppers and cookie buckets, among other things.” On the other hand, in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, home baker Kishneet Sethi , echoes a similar sentiment, and adds, “People want to eat delicious food, but are obviously scared to go to a bakery right now. Here they know it’s from a home, and not from someplace new. We’ve had so many new clients. And since everyone is away from friends and family, we are delivering a lot of dishes, this rakhi, from their side to their loved ones. We have even had orders from USA and Dubai.

Not just food, “rakhi special hampers” are doing great too, says home-chef Charu Dabra from Gurugram. “I have been doing a lot of rakhi hampers, which included body butters along with a sweet. I make date ladoos out of dates and seeds,” says Dabra, who is also delivering sweets and savouries to Delhi.

Indian and Mughlai cuisines were also in demand besides the customised cupcakes and cakes for Rakhi.

A continental chef for 21 years, Gurugram- based Nitin Shharma has also announced special rakhi discounts on his dishes. His menu includes Indian and Mughlai. “For Raksha Bandhan, we are giving one plus one offer on pre-bookings, applicable on Indian cuisines. There is a lot of demand for home-cooked food. People who know us are aware that we have kids in the house; and they believe it’s going to be safer. Families are fearful and thus ditching restaurants or malls and having small gettogethers at home,” says the home chef.

Gurugram-based Shradha Saraf, a home chef, shares that she is offering pure veg food including Dal Baati Churma, Gatte ki Sabji, Dahi Bhalla, Baked Rasgulla, and also taking orders of raita for Biryani. “My number of orders for rakhi are good as the trust factor of people has increased. Plus people get a sense of security and feel assured about the hygiene factor for food is always cooked better at home. However, as compared to last three years, since when I’ve been catering, this time rakhi is all about people keeping it a private affair, and ordering food for themselves as well as their families.”

