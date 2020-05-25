Covid-19 lockdown: Volunteers seek support to enable differently-abled citizens

The coronavirus pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown has inflicted a deeper wound on the differently-abled, making them singularly reliant on the help provided by others. To ease their woes, some organisations have been working round the clock. But, this battle isn’t easy as volunteers say that lack of inclusivity is making it difficult for those with special needs to survive the lockdown that seems to be never-ending.

Some of the Delhi-based volunteers have been inundated with calls from across the country. “On an average, we receive around 15-20 calls, and the same number of messages, mostly from the hearing impaired community. We do help provide access to essentials like food and medicines, but they also need some emotional support at this time, which is difficult to provide virtually,’’ says Aditya Sen, part of an 11-member team at Delhi Project, a volunteer-run initiative, which has helped more than 80 families during the lockdown, across Delhi-NCR.

“I get heartbreaking calls everyday; people wonder about their next meal, milk for their children and how they will survive once their meagre savings are exhausted,’’ says Delhi-based Arman Ali, executive director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People. He says that the organisation has been receiving non-stop calls from people who are differently-abled, for doorstep delivery of essentials, and also with the required access needed by caregivers. “Most of the differently-abled who work in the unorganised sector have been the worst hit by the lockdown... We have been providing daily passes to the families and caregivers of the differently-abled, so that they can provide the necessary help.”

“The government has schemes, in place, like the National Social Assistance Programme... Yet, the problem remains that people do not know how to apply for such schemes.”

— Arman Ali, executive director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People

Ali adds that at this point in time, locals can pitch in by providing medicines to the differently-abled in their vicinity since their needs don’t end at ration. Talking about the significance to spread awareness on help available from the government, Ali informs, “The government has schemes, in place, like the National Social Assistance Programme that provides a pension of ₹300 per month to the differently-abled, upto the age of 79 and ₹500 for those above 80. The government also has announced an ex- gratia of ₹1,000 rupees to be distributed in two instalments in three months. Yet, the problem remains that people do not know how to apply for the scheme.”

Kapil Aggarwal, general secretary of Viklang Sahara Samiti Delhi, says that his organisation has been helping those differently-able procure online ration cards, who are incapacitated to apply for the same themselves. Aggarwal adds, “People have been reaching out to us via word of mouth and WhatsApp groups. We ask them about their needs and then communicate the same to the designated government authority in their location. Many, who have had to return with a cancelled pass or ration card due to incorrect or missing information, needed our assistance. But, beyond what we are doing, the neighbours [of the differently-abled] can also come forward to provide the government with the information of people who need essential services, such as batteries for essential medical equipment or wheelchairs. For individuals with hearing and sight impairment, there could also be one person stationed at the government centres, who can describe the facilities available.”

