‘Crawl towards your goals’: How Rebel Wilson aims to slim down to 75 kg for her ‘Year of Health’

Hollywood’s Rebel Wilson, comedian and actor seems to be making the most of the coronavirus lockdown and her time in self-isolation by trying to get healthier, and is all set to bring her weight down to 75kgs by the end of this year according to her latest Instagram post. The Isn’t It Romantic star took to her social media handle to share her motivating and positive message with her 7.9 million (plus) followers on Tuesday. The Australian actor captioned the photo in which she appears to be crawling towards the camera, “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day... I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way.”

The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star also shared her personal and professional goals for 2020 asking her fans what theirs were, she wrote, “What are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys - with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75 kgs and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks - but I’m working hard.”

While Wilson may have just posted about her goal of losing weight, it seems she took the fitness route a while ago. About three weeks ago the comedian had posted a video where fitness trainer Jono Castano challenged her and Australian actor, musician and television presenter, Hugh Sheridan to a fitness challenge. Rebel captioned her post, “Jono Castano just put me and Hugh Sheridan through an epic Opera House stair challenge workout! We did 30 laps! Also walked to and from the Opera House as a warm-up/ cool down (last week I could only do 25 laps ...sooo already improving).”

