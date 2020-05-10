Creating memories during lockdown

True emergencies often inspire creative thinking of highest order and exemplifying it in real sense are the professional photographers who are harnessing technology to keep their work going amid the lockdown.While most of us are caged inside our homes, demands of a maternity or a pre-wedding photo shoot are being catered to by these professionals by using video calling apps.

A few weeks ago, photographer Himanshu Sharma did a couple’s shoot to capture their lockdown story through his lenses. “We are surrounded by so much negativity and to spread some love and positivity, we decided to shoot through video-calling apps. We go through the house, decide (on spots) where to keep the camera, guide them through the shoot and capture the best we can through FaceTime,” explains Sharma, while adding that a good WiFi connection and proper lighting are imperative for such shoots.

Clients are also adapting to the latest trend and readjusting their needs as per available resources. While most of conventional shoots are being cancelled, the demand of online photo shoot is surging. “I had scheduled my pregnancy photoshoot for mid May, which was cancelled due to the scare of the Pandemic. However, I really wanted to capture these memories before the baby is born and now I’m going for a FaceTime shoot this weekend,” says expecting mother Savera Dayal, who is currently in her seventh month of pregnancy.