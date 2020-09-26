Daughters’ Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, images to share with your loved ones

Every year, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as Daughters’ Day in India, this year the day falls on September 27. On this day parents appreciate their daughters and celebrate the gift of their existence. It is a day that celebrates the girl child. This day was first founded to get rid of the stigma around having a girl child. However people often celebrate it by sharing wishes, presents and chocolates with their daughters. This year on account of the coronavirus pandemic, movement is restricted and social distancing in place, but one can always share wishes and virtual hugs with their loved ones. Here are some of the best wishes, quotes, messages, images for Facebook, WhatsApp status to share on this Daughters’ Day.

Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter’s my daughter all her life. Happy Daughter’s Day!

If you could see what I see when I look at you, You’d definitely love you, too.

Happy Daughters’ Day!

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters’ Day!

- To my daughter, I love you so, you are so special, I hope you know. So loving, so giving, a heart of gold, always my baby, even when I’m old. Your love shines through for all to see, I feel so proud you’re a part of me. Happy Daughters’ Day!

- Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents’ life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father’s hearts. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughters’ Day!

-Many are the joys in life. I’m blessed with quite a few. Still, most of all I’m grateful for, is to have a daughter just like you. Happy Daughters’ Day!