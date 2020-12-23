Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is...

Prominent personalities tell us as to what is that one thing they would want Santa to bring for them and the world

2020 began with a global pandemic, claiming in its wake lives and livelihoods. But as the year comes to an end, we can only hope for better tidings in the coming year. Prominent personalities tell us as to what is that one thing they would want Santa to bring for them and the world.

Actor Nafisa Ali wants Santa to bring to the world the value of humanity

Actor Nafisa Ali will spread Christmas cheer with her family in Goa. She has decorated a tree and made a crystal chandelier. She says, “I want Santa to bring to the world the value of humanity. Corona has taught us that we have to look out for each other, be morally responsible and create a respect bank. The universe is for us all and we must rise up to a new world that we all deserve.

Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani wants a fresh outlook on life in 2021 ( Photo: Instagram/ vickythechef )

Apart from wishing Covid-19 vaccine for the population in the country, celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani also wants a fresh outlook on life in 2021. He says, “I want Santa to bring hope, love, courage and confidence for the world to make 2021 a busy year of happiness, good health and realisation.”

Designer Rahul Mishra believes that what needs immediate attention is rising level of air pollution. ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

Designer Rahul Mishra believes that together we shall overcome and eventually win the Covid-19 battle but what needs immediate attention is rising level of air pollution. He says, “Living in Delhi-NCR, we must think of how we all can contribute to the environment in a way to see bright sunshine, clear sky everyday. I hope we get better, fresh, good air quality to breathe and we find a better solution to be free of air-purifiers.”

Author and chef Maria Goretti wants to learn the art of letting go ( Photo: Instagram/mariagorettiz )

Maria Goretti, says, “I wish for peace of mind and love, and that everyone around me is happy. I want to learn the art of letting go. That’s how I am entering 2021.”

