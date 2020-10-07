Sections
E-Paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Delhi Police’s online self-defence classes are a hit among school kids

Delhi Police’s online self-defence classes are a hit among school kids

Organised by Parivartan Cell, Delhi Police, the online classes have become quite popular among school students.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:49 IST

By Ruchika Garg, Hindustan Times

Virtual self-defence training classes are being conducted on a weekly basis, for the school children.

If you got a chance to learn self-defence at the luxury of your home, would you still deny? The Parivartan Cell of Delhi Police, New Delhi District, has been imparting self-defence training to school girls online, and those attending say that they certainly feel empowered.

Brijesh Sharma, one of the instructors, says, “For the first time, we are giving self-defence training online and it’s good to receive a positive response. Students are loving it. We train them in basic steps so that they know the right moves to defend themselves. It’s important to know how to block, protect and fight back in more than one way when it comes to self-defence. And it’s fun to teach these kids, they are very enthusiastic and supportive.”

More than 500 school students have received training through 20 classes that have been conducted online until now. And parents are happy that their kids are getting trained in self-defence, which has been made possible without them having to venture out of their homes. Sadna Gupta, a resident of Bengali Market, says, “My daughter likes to go out and play. Since I’m have not been allowing her go out, she spends her energy in self-defence training. I’m glad that her school has taken this initiative to get girls of her age trained online.”

And teachers say that they are getting a good response in these classes. “Most of the students are attending virtual classes. So far class 9 and 8 students have received the training, and now class 7 students are receiving it. It’s really beneficial for them. These classes happen once a week, and it’s not too much to attend since one doesn’t have to travel anywhere to attend them,” says Anita Sharma, a teacher from Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
Oct 07, 2020 21:39 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Mavi jolts CSK, du Plessis departs
Oct 07, 2020 22:00 IST
Bullet is only policy for terrorists, says J-K BJP on LG’s rehablitation offer
Oct 07, 2020 21:05 IST
Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Oct 07, 2020 20:24 IST

latest news

Back to village helping in development, restructuring of J&K: L-G
Oct 07, 2020 21:59 IST
Six members of family hurt in cylinder blast in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST
Three farmers booked for burning crop residue in Fatehabad
Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST
M Rajeshwar Rao appointed as deputy governor of RBI
Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.