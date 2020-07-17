Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Delicious ways to utilise leftover rice

Delicious ways to utilise leftover rice

Don’t know what to do with leftover rice? Here’s how you can turn it into a yummy treats.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:26 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

A bowl of fried rice (HT Photo)

Rice is a staple we love in all its forms. Be it kadhi-rice, rajma-rice, or dal-rice, it is our go-to comfort food. However, when you cook it, there is always a helping or two of rice that is leftover. And no one wants to have boiled rice as a meal again. So why not transform it into a delicious treat? Here are a few recipes you can make from leftover boiled rice.

Raw Mango Rice: Dry-roast peanuts in a pan and keep aside. In a round-bottom pan, add oil, mustard seed, dry red chili and curry leaves. When it starts spluttering, add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, ½ tsp sugar and grated raw mango. Let it cook. Now, add boiled rice and mix well. Garnish with roasted peanuts and fried onions.

Curd rice ( Photo Instagram )

Dahi Bhaat: Beat curd in a bowl, add boiled rice to it and mix well. In a pan, heat oil, add dry red chilli, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Let it cook, now add salt and red chilli powder and stir. Take this mixture and pour over the rice-curd mix. Refrigerate and eat it cold.

Fried Rice: In a pan add chopped garlic and fry till it starts to turn brown. Now add chopped onion, capcicum, carrots or any other vegetable you prefer or tofu. Let them cook well. Add salt, 2tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp vinegar and 2 tbsp red chilli sauce. Mix well. Now add boiled rice and mix well.



Street-style Rice: In a pan, add oil and onions, tomatoes and capcicum. Cook well, now add half cup tomato puree and let it come to a boil. Add salt and pao bhajji masala to it and stir. Now add rice, mix well and serve.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them
Jul 17, 2020 17:07 IST
Mumbai: ADG (law and order), Vinoy Kumar Choubey, tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 17:04 IST
The cameras are rolling again: Hollywood resumes work
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
JAC Jharkhand 12th arts, science, commerce results 2020 declared, get direct links here
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.