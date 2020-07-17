Delicious ways to utilise leftover rice

Rice is a staple we love in all its forms. Be it kadhi-rice, rajma-rice, or dal-rice, it is our go-to comfort food. However, when you cook it, there is always a helping or two of rice that is leftover. And no one wants to have boiled rice as a meal again. So why not transform it into a delicious treat? Here are a few recipes you can make from leftover boiled rice.

Raw Mango Rice: Dry-roast peanuts in a pan and keep aside. In a round-bottom pan, add oil, mustard seed, dry red chili and curry leaves. When it starts spluttering, add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, ½ tsp sugar and grated raw mango. Let it cook. Now, add boiled rice and mix well. Garnish with roasted peanuts and fried onions.

Curd rice ( Photo Instagram )

Dahi Bhaat: Beat curd in a bowl, add boiled rice to it and mix well. In a pan, heat oil, add dry red chilli, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Let it cook, now add salt and red chilli powder and stir. Take this mixture and pour over the rice-curd mix. Refrigerate and eat it cold.

Fried Rice: In a pan add chopped garlic and fry till it starts to turn brown. Now add chopped onion, capcicum, carrots or any other vegetable you prefer or tofu. Let them cook well. Add salt, 2tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp vinegar and 2 tbsp red chilli sauce. Mix well. Now add boiled rice and mix well.

Street-style Rice: In a pan, add oil and onions, tomatoes and capcicum. Cook well, now add half cup tomato puree and let it come to a boil. Add salt and pao bhajji masala to it and stir. Now add rice, mix well and serve.