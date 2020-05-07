Did you say it’s hot? We say it’s time for frozen treats made at home!

Is the heat getting to you? Give yourself a frozen treat with these homemade ice pops - some fruity, some chocolaty, some boozy, all easy.

Gazpacho Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 cup Tomato juice, 7-8 sliced cucumber, ¼ tsp black pepper powder, ¼ tsp tobasco sauce, salt to taste, 3-4 tulsi leaves freshly torn, 5-6 mint leaves, freshly torn, 1 tsp lime juice, 2 tbsp honey or sugar syrup/ jaggery powder, ¼ tsp minced garlic

Method:

1. Add tomato juice, salt, pepper, tobasco sauce and garlic to the bowl and mix it.

2. Add honey and lime juice, freshly torn mint and tulsi leaves and sliced cucumber.

3. Let it stand undisturbed for 15 min.

4. Now pour this mixture into popsicle molds and freeze it for 6 to 7 hours until they are completely done.

5. Serve it chilled. Sprinkle some chat masala

Aam Panna Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 cups raw mango, peeled and boiled, 3-4 tbsp jaggery powder or sugar, 1 tsp roasted cumin powder, ½ tsp black salt, salt, 4-5 mint leaves, ¼ cup black pepper powder, 2 cups water, 1 tbsp chia seeds or basil seeds

Method:

1. Blend everything together in a jar.

2. Now pour this mixture into popsicle molds and freeze them for 7 to 8 hours till completely frozen and perfect for serving.

3. Serve it chilled.

(Recipe by chef Ripu Daman Handa)

Strawberry ice pops

Ingredients:

400g ripe strawberry, 200ml semi-skimmed milk and 405g can light condensed milk

Method:

1. Hull strawberries and blitz in a food processor until smooth. Mix in milk and condensed milk.

2. Pour the mixture into 12 ice-lolly mould or cups and attach the tops. Freeze for a minimum of 4 hours until solid. Warm the mould with your hands or under warm water to release the pops.

(Recipe by chef Abhinav Kumar)

Some boozy popsicles

Ingredients:

Red wine, whiskey, vodka, coke, fruits, spices, gelatin, fruit syrups.

Method:

1. In red wine, add fruit flavors of your choice and spices like cinnamon and mix it. Pour in moulds for red wine popsicles.

2. Add coke in whiskey to make a slush. Just put in the moulds or cups. Refrigerat and serve it chilled.

3. For gummy popsicles, add fruit syrup of watermelon or blueberry and gelatin to vodka. Taste and adjust according to your liking and freeze.

(Recipe by mixologist Paul Mark)

Cookies and Cream Popsicles

Ingredients:

250 gms whipping cream, 125 gms mascarpone cheese or condensed milk, 100 gms powdered sugar, 1-2 packets Oreos

Method:

1. Start whipping your cream in a cold bowl.

2. Add the sugar and whip completely. (You can omit the sugar in case your cream is already sweetened)

3. Add in the mascarpone/ condensed milk and mix to combine. Do not over whip the mixture.

4. Crush one packet of Oreos lightly and fold them in the cream mix.

5. Spoon a little bit of the mixture in the popsicle moulds and coat the sides properly to avoid any air bubbles. Tap the mould.

6. Once that’s done, fill the whole mould, leaving 1cm space for more Oreos.

7. Separate the cream from 4-5 Oreo biscuits and crush them. Fill this in the space we left earlier. Press lightly.

8. Place ice cream sticks/ popsicle mould stick covers and freeze for 12 hours.

9. Run the mould under water for a few seconds and then de-mould the popsicles.

Chocolate Fudge Popsicles

Ingredients:

100 gms castor sugar, 45 gms cocoa powder, 3/4 tbsp cornflour, salt 1 pinch, 1 ½ cup milk, 1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. In a saucepan, take the sugar, cocoa powder and corn flour together. Whisk it well.

2. Add half cup milk first, and mix well with the whisk to make a thick paste.

3. After the paste is lump-free, add the remaining milk and whisk well.

4. Heat this mixture slightly, only till it starts to bubbles. Do not boil completely.

5. Pour the mix in another container for it to cool down

6. Once the mix is cool, pour it in the popsicle moulds and freeze for 4-6 hours.

7. Run the mould under water for a few seconds and then de-mould the popsicles.

(Recipe by chef Roshni Dhameja)

Cakesickles!

Ingredients: Frosting, melted white and dark chocolate

Method:

1. First bake any cake of your choice

2. Crumble the cake into a bowl and mix it with a little bit of frosting.

3. Crush it and put it in cake sickle mould till it is set. Refrigerate.

4. Coat in melted white or dark chocolate

(Recipe by pastry chef Snigdha Nagpal)

