Digital Idol: Fever Network presents India’s first digital singing talent hunt

India’s leading radio network, Fever Network, which has the country’s most popular radio stations like Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is bringing to you its latest, biggest initiative ‘Digital Idol’. After the success of Fever’s last project, the mammoth initiative ‘100 Hours 100 Stars’, Fever Network is back with Digital Idol, which is a digital musical talent hunt show, and aims at identifying and giving a platform to the eruption of talent on the digital ecosystem.

All you have to do is unleash you hidden singing talents and you are own your way to becoming online sensations, thanks to this brand new project. Digital Idol is best for those hoping to let their talent shine, even though they are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, as you can participate from the comfort of your home, and unlike other shows that are only open to particular age groups, this contest is open for all, young and old.

The show features some of the prominent names from the music industry as celebrity judges who will evaluate and groom the various contestants as they fight it out to become India’s first Digital Idol. The celebrity judges include Amit Trivedi, Palash Sen, Tulsi Kumar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Akasa and Richa Sharma.

The registrations for Digital Idol are now open. In order to participate, the contestants have to record a 60 second video singing a song and WhatsApp it to +91-8080104104, you can also upload your audition with the hashtag #DigitalIdol tagging their social media accounts.

Talking about the initiative, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “I am very excited to roll out this project. India as we know is a land full of diverse talent. Digital idol is a one of its kind, musical talent hunt which will provide a platform for budding singers to come to the limelight and showcase their talent from different corners of India. We are excited to see the talent pool of singers that come our way! The exciting line up of judges panel promises to make the show packed with glamour and entertainment!”

The contest will go live on the social media handles of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. And for those who want to just witness the action, you can tune in to Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One.

