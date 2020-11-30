Sections
Disparities in academic productivity observed during Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Faculty of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) discovered that the academic productivity of individuals with children younger than six years decreased after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a study by STEMM, in comparison to men, women reported a significant decrease in first- and co-author manuscript submissions. (Pixabay)

According to a study by STEMM, in comparison to men, women reported a significant decrease in first- and co-author manuscript submissions.

“Overall, significant disparities were observed in academic productivity by gender and child age during Covid-19 ‘stay-at-home’ orders and, if confirmed by further research, should be considered by academic institutions and funding agencies when making decisions regarding funding, hiring, promotion, and tenure,” said Rebecca Krukowski, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and co-authors.

Journal of Women’s Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women’s Health, Richmond, VA said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many STEMM faculty to work from home and, especially when young children are in the home, has put a strain on work hours. Publishing is crucial when seeking grant support for research, looking for a job, and seeking promotion and tenure.”

