Diwali gifting: Health and safety become top priority

With Diwali celebrations becoming a low-key affair this year, the gifts are undergoing a considerable shift as well (Photo: Shutterstock. For representational purpose only)

With Diwali celebrations becoming a low-key affair this year, the gifts are undergoing a considerable shift as well. Designer face masks, sanitisers and immunity-boosters have become hot favourites for gifting consumers and corporates, who are giving traditional sweet hampers and kitchenware a miss, owing to the increased health, safety and hygiene awareness amid the pandemic.

Matching potlis with masks are becoming preferred Diwali gifting items ( Photo: Instagram )

“The celebrations are witnessing a major change, and as we adapt to the new normal, why should gifts be the old, boring ones? I’ve gifted my relatives reusable designer masks and a basket of fragrant hand sanitisers with personalised covers as I wanted to gift them something useful and meaningful,” says Neha Goel, a Delhi-based homemaker. Echoing the same sentiment, designer Rina Dhaka believes that a gift needs to add a feel-good factor to the receiver, and be of an everyday use and masks are an essential commodity now.

It’s not just fragrant sanitisers that pack as a thoughtful gifting idea, foot-operated sanitiser dispensers are winners too ( Photo: Shutterstock )

And it’s not just sanitisers that pack as a thoughtful gifting idea, foot-operated sanitiser dispensers are winners too. Anun Dhawan and Shiven Bhatia, co-founders of Essentials Now, a home-grown essential need brand have been witnessing a great demand for wooden sanitiser stands for living space. Dhawan says, “The usual stainless steel dispensers look very industrialist. Our hand-crafted wooden stands are gaining appreciation from customers during Diwali period as they add an aesthetic value and are pleasing to the eye.”

Keeping employee’s safety in mind, organisations are also gifting health-care kits. “As socially responsible and committed organisation, our endeavour has been to give back to society. The thought process has been to give our partners accessories and equipment that will help bolster their safety that includes oximeter, masks for adults and children etc,” says Tarun Garg,director, Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Immunity-strengthening items such as protein bars, kadhas and organic teas etc are gaining the likes too ( Photo: Instagram )

Due to rising number of Covid-19 cases and the level of AQI increasing, Delhi-based entrepreneur Amrit Taneja is too gifting boxes of health to his family and co-workers. “I thought of avoiding regular kaju katli and namkeen hampers and instead, I’m gifting a healthy assorted hamper which consists of immunity booster products such as ready-made kadhas, organic teas, chawanprash etc.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.