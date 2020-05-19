Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / DIY desi-style ubtan for a glowing skin this summer

DIY desi-style ubtan for a glowing skin this summer

You probably already have all the ingredients stocked up in your kitchen. Take them out and whip these desi face masks

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:53 IST

By Grace Cyril, Hindustan Times Delhi

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a video and captioned, “Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade mask” (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

Our grandmothers had a treasure trove of gharelu nuskhe that have been revered for a long time now and one of them includes ubtan, an age-old face mask. From the time a baby is born to the sacred ritual of haldi in Indian weddings or protecting the skin during summer heat, the homemade goodness of an ubtan aka good scrub is what Indians swear by.

Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad says, “The upper layers of our skin has sheets of dead cells which are shed constantly as a natural process. However, sometimes, there may be an excess buildup of dead cells which can lead to dull skin. Sometimes our oil glands may be clogged leading to blackheads and whiteheads. Scrubs help in mechanical exfoliation of the dead cells as well as help unclog pores.”

Even though we are staying indoors during lockdown, the humidity and heat can still harm the skin. Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar says, “It is important to exfoliate your skin at least once a week. Scrub the dead skin away by applying a scrub made of all the ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen.”

She gives some DIY ubtan tips.



Ubtan for face

1. Ingredients: 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp honey, milk powder

Method: Mix them together by adding some water to make a paste and apply.

2. Ingredients: 1 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp milk powder, 1 tsp coffee powder

Method: Mix them together and apply.

Ubtan for body

1. Ingredients: Grated papaya, lemon juice, 1tbsp rice powder, 1 tbsp yoghurt

Method: Mix them together and apply on body.

2. Ingredients: rice powder, dry jasmine flowers, ground mishri/sugar, milk or yogurt

Method: Mix them in equal measure and apply.

Hands and feet scrub

Ingredients: 1 tbsp sandalwood powder, 1 tbsp orange peel, 1 tbsp multani mitti, a handful of fresh rose petals

Method: Mix them together and apply.

Follow HT Life&Style for more updates.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok account gets banned for ‘glorifying’ acid attack
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Gajraj Rao urges people to stop rumour mongering amid Covid-19 crisis
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Cancel final year college exams, state education dept writes to UGC
May 19, 2020 20:37 IST
‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’
May 19, 2020 20:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.