Don’t abandon us, we don’t transmit coronavirus, say Cairo’s dogs and cats

The doggies and kitties of a Cairo veterinary clinic have an important message, and they are taking it to the internet.

Updated: May 29, 2020 11:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Cairo

Don’t abandon us, we don’t transmit coronavirus, say Cairo’s dogs and cats. (Unsplash)

Don’t abandon us. We don’t spread the coronavirus.

“We started this campaign after noticing that there were many people leaving dogs and cats outside our clinic,” explained veterinarian Corolos Majdi at the Animalia clinic in the Egyptian capital.

Pets looked after at home are highly unlikely to spread any disease, but dogs or cats abandoned on the street can be dangerous, he said.



Doctors at the clinic decided to let the pets spread the message. They began photographing dogs and cats wearing signs explaining that keeping them is safe. The photos are posted on social media sites on the internet.

“I don’t transmit the coronavirus. Please don’t be frightened of me,” said Loola, a white French Poodle. Or rather that’s what was written on the sign she sported for her photoshoot.

Poosey, a 3-year-old long-haired cat, and Snowy, a white Griffon dog, took turns posing with a sign saying: “I love you. Please don’t throw me out in the street.”

“Please don’t worry, dogs don’t transmit the coronavirus,” said Snowy’s owner, a young girl named Julia Joseph. “God created these animals so we can care for them.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

