Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / DU student’s rental woes: Landlords ask students to pay for luggage occupying PG rooms

DU student’s rental woes: Landlords ask students to pay for luggage occupying PG rooms

Many Delhi University students, who had been putting up in PGs and hostels, are reportedly being asked to pay rent for the entire period of the lockdown.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:16 IST

By Aprajita Sharad, Hindustan Times

DU students are being asked to pay rent for the entire lockdown period. (PHOTO: iStock/For Representational Purpose Only )

The troubles for Delhi University students just don’t seem to end. Many of those who had been putting up in PGs and hostels are reportedly being asked to pay rent for the entire period of the lockdown. Pooja Meena, a student of BA(Hons) from Indraprastha College For Women, says, “I don’t have the money to pay the rent. My father recently lost his job; the economy has been hit so bad. So even though my things are kept in the PG in Delhi, I decided to come back home in Nagpur, because my landlady would otherwise visit me everyday asking for rent... How do I pay her when I barely have money to give my fees?”

Some students have had to make other living arrangements, such as moving to their friends’ house, because of not being able to pay rent.

“When the country is undergoing a pandemic, must the landlords not be understanding of the plight of their residents?”
— Alka Yadav, a DU student

Take for instance, Alka Yadav, a Political Science (Hons) student of Ramjas College. “I don’t have any money to give to the landlord and he has been giving me ultimatums. He was about to call the police to evict me because of non payment of rent. I left the PG and went to stay at my friends house. But is this fair? When the country is undergoing a pandemic, must the landlords not be understanding of the plight of their residents?” asks Yadav.

To raise this concern, the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU), along with 128 other representatives from various DU colleges have written to the government to request financial assistance for students who are unable to pay their rent. “Many students in DU are facing a financial crunch due to the pandemic. These students have nowhere to go, and the ones who are currently in their PG, continue to get pestered for rents. The ones who left for their home towns are scared of coming back to DU, since they have no place to live because they were either evicted for non payment of rentals or asked to leave so that others who can pay, could be accommodated. In such troubling times, the authorities must come forward to help all such students,” says Munish Chaudhary, president, Law Centre -1, DU.



Akshit Dahiya, president, DUSU adds, “Many students have gone to their home towns, leaving their belongings in their PGs and hostels because they don’t have the money to pay for rent. Now the landlords are pestering these students to pay rent for the luggage that is occupying the room. In such circumstances, we have reached out to the government for monetary help or application of some sort of law that warrants waiver of rentals for students for the months in which lockdown was in place.”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Read more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s new excise policy to be enforced on July 1
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Parents’ protest against payment of school fees intensifies in Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2020 22:07 IST
At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is: Kriti Sanon 
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
DU students to ace their mask game in style, on campus
Jun 10, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.