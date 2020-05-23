Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Eid to be celebrated in India on Monday

Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Eid shall be celebrated in India on May 25 since the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Ahmed Shah Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid said.

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Muslim cleric and Markazi Chand Committee Chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali looks through his binoculars to sight the moon, which signals the start of Eid-Ul-Fitr, in Lucknow, Saturday. (PTI)

Eid shall be celebrated in India on May 25 since the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Ahmed Shah Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid said. Bukhari has also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

This is probably the first time that there shall be no mass namaz at mosques all over India since the government has prohibited all religious gatherings in order to prevent the coronavirus spread.

The timing of Eid celebrations differ for different countries. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, after which the rest of the world decided when they shall celebrate Eid. In India, normally Eid is celebrated on the second day of the crescent moon being sighted in Saudi Arabia.

This year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Eid celebrations shall be subdued since people need to keep their safety in mind and keep away from crowded places.



With inputs from PTI

