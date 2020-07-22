Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Enjoy a restaurant-style meal at home with DIY kits

Enjoy a restaurant-style meal at home with DIY kits

Eateries have tapped into the concept of DIY meal kits, which come with pre-portioned ingredients

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:05 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Enjoy the flavours of restaurant at your home

Restaurants in the country have stepped up to make quarantine cooking easier by tapping into the concept of DIY meal kits, which come with pre-portioned ingredients to recreate a restaurant quality meal at home.

A popular burger joint in Delhi’s Defence Colony, AKU’S - The Burger Co. has introduced such kits for their items. “We thought why not make it easier to cook burgers without having to shop for each ingredient?,” says founder Ankit Malhotra, with co-founder Akriti adding that all their products are preservative free.

And it’s not only the measured ingredients to prepare a delicacy, some eateries are also delivering their signature sauces for foodies to enjoy the flavours of restaurant in the comfort of one’s own home. Saurabh Khanijo, director of a pan-Asian chain, Kylin, is trying to cater the demand of ready-to-cook sauces and feels the concept was long overdue in India. “The packaging has been kept simple to avoid too many hands touching it,” he says.

For some, DIY kits are a form of encouragement for amateur cooks. “Not everyone’s a great chef and can cook from scratch. It’s a start as something half-done is provided. We’ll send spice mix and curry and you have to add chicken, butter, etc.,” says Amit Bagga, co-founder and CEO of a North Indian cuisine restaurant, Daryaganj, which is preparing kits for dishes such as dal makhni and butter chicken.



Shubham Maheshwari, founder of Being Chef that has been providing meal kits since 2014, says, “Now restaurateurs are acknowledging that the DIY kits are future in food industry.” He also adds, “Our recipe kits provides buyers with all the ingredients (chopped & processed) customised as per one’s taste with a simple 8 step recipe card.”

Bagga recalls that the DIY segment has existed from a very long time, and adds, “We all call this ready to cook segment and it can include even as simple as a spice mix, and has been there already since a long time. It’s just that there’s a new name for it.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court to hear applications in BCCI matter after two weeks
Jul 22, 2020 16:17 IST
Phygital fashion: Valentino takes haute couture show to the circus in Rome
Jul 22, 2020 16:15 IST
Covid-19 positive woman who went to UAE booked in Pune
Jul 22, 2020 16:15 IST
I am not Trump, can’t see my people suffering: Maharashtra CM on Covid pandemic
Jul 22, 2020 16:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.