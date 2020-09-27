Enjoy healthy South Indian delicacies in the heart of Delhi!

Sections
Nothing beats the charm of an authentic South Indian meal. And you can now enjoy lip smacking delicacies at the newly opened outlet of DS Dosa Factory at Connaught Place.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:44 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times Delhi

Dining space at DS Dosa Factory (HTC)

Keeping health as a priority, this award winning chain of South Indian restaurants, has launched Immunity Dosa, which is made using immunity booster ingredients.

Immunity Dosa ( HTC )

“A new Immunity Dosa has been introduced which is made using all the natural immunity booster ingredients such as raw turmeric, ashwagandha, cardamon, black pepper, cloves, bay leaf, basil, ginger and tulsi. It is served with nariyal chutney, tomato chutney, sambar and rasam,” says founder Sunjjoy Bhardwaj.

Where : T Point of K.G Marg, N -19, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi



Call: 011-43215555/ 011 23312092, 9811875965

Time : 11 am to 11 pm

Orders can also be placed through Zomato and Swiggy.

Website: dsdosafactory.com

