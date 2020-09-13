Sections
E-Paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Environment Ministry suggests ‘buy back’ and other models for re-using plastic pens

Environment Ministry suggests ‘buy back’ and other models for re-using plastic pens

Instead of disposing plastic pens when they are no longer useful for consumers, Environment Ministry suggests different models for re-using them

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 14:30 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [India]

Environment Ministry suggests different models for re-using plastic pens (Twitter/pinklizardpromo)

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that three different models have been suggested for the producers, importers and brand owners to implement the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) mechanism to deal with plastic waste including pens.

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by Avani Mishra, who has raised a grievance against the unchecked use of plastic pens having an adverse impact on the environment. It is submitted that 91 per cent of the plastic waste so generated is not recycled and 1600 to 2400 million pieces are brought to the market every year. Stating that the extended producers’ liability is not being duly enforced, the applicant has suggested that the policy of ‘buy-back’ be introduced.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also responded to the court on the plea and stated that the National Framework for EPR under PWM Rules, 2018 is under consideration at MoEF&CC. CPCB has communicated to the Ministry to clearly enumerate the items to be covered under EPR.

The EPR means producers take responsibility for managing the disposal of products when they are no longer useful by consumers.



The NGT’s bench headed by its chairperson AK Goel has asked the Ministry to file further action taken report in this matter before the next date and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Sep 13, 2020 13:48 IST
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Sep 13, 2020 11:49 IST
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Sep 13, 2020 13:28 IST
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM Thackrey
Sep 13, 2020 14:35 IST

latest news

Banks sanction Rs 1.63 lakh crore to 42 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Sep 13, 2020 14:46 IST
Covid-19: Amid high demand, tempo with oxygen cylinders stolen
Sep 13, 2020 14:42 IST
CSA Members’ Council promises to address “governance failings”
Sep 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Vande Bharat and other special trains back on track | All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.