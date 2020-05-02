Extending help in the time of Covid-19 lockdown

Most NGOs in Delhi-NCR, who had been working for various causes over a number of years, have now joined the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Among those coming forward to help the underprivileged at such a time is Naad Foundation — a Delhi-based public charitable trust that aims to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of India, and improve the lives of the underprivileged.

Since the lockdown was announced, to fight coronavirus, this NGO started feeding thousands of needy in the city, and even provided packets of ready food to those in need. Nishi Singh, founder, Naad Foundation, says, “We have distributed more than three tonnes of ration in various parts of Delhi. Since the beginning of the lockdown, we are making tremendous efforts to mitigate the difficulties faced by the daily wage workers.”

Nishi Singh, founder of Naad Foundation.

Alongside the dry ration, which includes flour, vegetables, rice, pulses and oil, this foundation has also distributed masks and sanitizers to the underprivileged, to help them stay safe from coronavirus. Singh — who is a singer, painter and poet — says, “We get random calls for help, and we don’t disappoint them. I try to reach everyone in need. Last year, we had adopted 40 kids from a government school in Rohini, and we are taking care of them as well.”

It’s, however, the social work that motivates Singh to keep working for the betterment of the society. “Helping others gives me lot of satisfaction and strength. I would like to request everyone to extend help to the less privileged in such difficult times. Together we can...and we will,” adds Singh.

The foundation’s work has been appreciated by many, through social media, and even otherwise. Sunita Sehgal Kalra, expressing gratitude for the efforts of Singh and her foundation, wrote on Facebook: “Thank you so much for reaching the unreachable areas and providing food to my staff members, who live in nearby areas but we were not able to reach them.” Vikke Anand, another social media user extended gratitude to them, for helping a destitute: “Thank you so much for helping the poor. I received a call from the poor lady who was starving due to lockdown, she has received ration.”

