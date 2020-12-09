Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / Face shields worn alone are not effective against Covid-19: Study

Face shields worn alone are not effective against Covid-19: Study

Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study which assessed what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Tokyo

Representational Image (Unsplash)

Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study which assessed what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes. The research, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, noted that the number of people using face shields as a substitute for face masks has been increasing in schools, universities, restaurants, and service businesses. However, the scientists, including those from Fukuoka University in Japan, said sneezes produce a fluid phenomenon known as vortex rings that can capture microscopic particles and pass through the shield’s barrier.

“A vortex ring is a donut-shaped vortex that is generated by an instantaneous ejection of fluid from a circular orifice. his resembles bubble rings made by dolphins,” explained study co-author Fujio Akagi from Fukuoka University. In the study, the scientists assessed what happens when a face shield wearer is exposed to a sneeze from an infected person standing one metre in front of them.

“The vortex rings generated by the sneeze capture the microscopic droplets within the sneeze and transport them to the top and bottom edges of the face shield,” Akagi said. He added that the droplets travel to the face shield wearer quickly -- within 0.5 to one second after the start of the sneeze. “If this arrival time is synchronised with inhalation, the shield wearer will inhale the droplets,” he added.

Based on the analysis, the scientists said droplets of sneezes are transported not only by the high velocity airflow caused by sneezing, but also by the vortex rings generated by sneezing. They said the microscopic droplets transported by the vortex rings can get inside the shield through its top and bottom edges.



“It was also confirmed that some particles -- in this simulation, 4.4 per cent of the released droplets -- entered the inside of the face shield and reached the vicinity of the nose,” the scientists wrote in the study. The researchers believe face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection.

However, by gaining a better understanding of face shield weaknesses, they hope to enhance protection by reducing the flow getting inside the shield. “We are currently developing and demonstrating several improved shields,” Akagi said.

“We want to contribute to keeping people safe from infection, and believe that one day in the near future, medical workers will be able to prevent infection using only a face shield and a regular mask or, ideally, with only a face shield,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Dec 09, 2020 12:28 IST
Covishield vaccine trial: Six out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of second dose in Mumbai
Dec 09, 2020 13:33 IST
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Dec 09, 2020 13:14 IST

latest news

I don’t even realise it’s been 10 years. It’s been a fun ride: Maneesh
Dec 09, 2020 13:34 IST
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russian foreign minister Lavrov
Dec 09, 2020 13:29 IST
Protest not in favour of country, farmers should accept proposal, says MoS Som Prakash
Dec 09, 2020 13:28 IST
Officials react to “inevitable” reduction in quotas for 2024 Olympics
Dec 09, 2020 13:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.