Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Fever FM brings you ‘100 hours, 100 stars – A non- stop tribute to COVID warriors’

Fever FM brings you ‘100 hours, 100 stars – A non- stop tribute to COVID warriors’

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is all set to go live with the biggest digital carnival – ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars – A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

As part of the festival, Fever Network is bringing together the biggest personalities from different walks of life – celebrities from Bollywood, international artists,politicians, sports personalities, authors, digital content creators, stand-up comedians, indie artists, world renowned chefs and more. (Unsplash)

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is all set to go live with the biggest digital carnival – ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars – A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’. The event, promises to be larger than life and full of grandeur, with a first of its kind 100 hours of continuous content offering.

As part of the festival, Fever Network is bringing together the biggest personalities from different walks of life – celebrities from Bollywood, international artists,politicians, sports personalities, authors, digital content creators, stand-up comedians, indie artists, world renowned chefs, spiritual leaders of India along with COVID-19 warriors& survivors amongst others, to bring to the audience 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. Through this fest, the network aims to celebrate and laud those frontline workers who are risking their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s.

The event would be packed with performances, interviews and much more with the global and Indian stars right from their homes as they self-isolate during this crisis. The Fever listeners can look forward to the long list of personalities such as Vir Das, Kiran Bedi, Amit Trivedi, Viswanathan Anand, Kamal Haasan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajakumari, Asha Bhosle, Javed Akthar and many more. The campaign aims to rally up donations towards COVID-19 relief as part of the PM Cares Fund.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Northern industries body for staggered opening of economy from May 3
Apr 27, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Best player ever seen’: Jose picks the GOAT & it’s not Messi or Ronaldo
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This video of relief material being distributed in Manipur is winning Twitter
Apr 27, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.