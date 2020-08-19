Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Flushing public urinals can spew clouds of coronavirus-laden particles. Here’s how

Flushing public urinals can spew clouds of coronavirus-laden particles. Here’s how

Flushing urinals can release clouds of virus-carrying aerosols which people may potentially inhale, according to a study which says wearing masks when in public washrooms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic “should be mandatorily implemented.”

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Beijing

Representational Image (Unsplash)

Flushing urinals can release clouds of virus-carrying aerosols which people may potentially inhale, according to a study which says wearing masks when in public washrooms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic “should be mandatorily implemented.” The research, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, simulated and tracked virus-laden particle movements when urinals are flushed.

Since earlier studies have shown that both feces- and urine-based COVID-19 transmission is possible, the scientists, including those from Yangzhou University in China, cautioned that public restrooms can be dangerous places for potentially becoming infected during the ongoing pandemic.

“To do this, we used a method of computational fluid dynamics to model the particle movement that occurs with the act of flushing,” said study co-author Xiangdong Liu from Yangzhou University. According to the researchers, flushing a urinal involves an interaction between gas and liquid interfaces, resulting in a large spread of aerosol particles to be released from the urinal.

The simulations performed by the scientists revealed that the trajectory of the tiny particles ejected by flushing a urinal “manifests an external spread type, with more than 57 per cent of the particles travelling away from the urinal.” They said when men use urinals within a public restroom, these tiny particles can reach their thigh within 5.5 seconds when compared to the toilet flush, which takes 35 seconds to reach slightly higher. However, according to Liu, particles from urinals “show a more violent climbing tendency. The climbing speed is much faster than toilet flushing.” Since urinals are used more frequently within densely populated areas, the researchers pointed out that particles will travel faster and farther, posing a serious public health challenge.



The study underscored the importance of wearing a mask within public places, especially in restrooms.

“From our work, it can be inferred that urinal flushing indeed promotes the spread of bacteria and viruses,” Liu said. “Wearing a mask should be mandatory within public restrooms during the pandemic, and anti-diffusion improvements are urgently needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PMC approves monthly amount of Rs 20 per home for garbage collections from slums
Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST
Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; Gurugram worst affected
Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST
FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022
Aug 19, 2020 17:41 IST
At least 221 Uttarakhand police personnel have tested for Covid-19 till August 17
Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.