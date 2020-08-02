Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Friendship Day 2020: Cheers to paw-dorable pals!

Friendship Day 2020: Cheers to paw-dorable pals!

From comforting hugs to non judgemental attitude, how can we forget our four-legged friends and their immense contribution in making the lockdown bearable

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:44 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Gino Chopra Jonas and Diana Chopra Jonas (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

From lockdown buddies to emotional support system, pets have played a very important role in lives, especially for those who’ve been away from home in these trying times. From comforting hugs to non judgemental attitude to our choices in life, on Friendship Day today, how can we forget our four-legged friends and their immense contribution in making the lockdown bearable.

“This is my first time living in a flat with a pet,” says Bilal Khan, an architect who adopted Jojo, a three-month-old kitten. “The period is frustrating. Work timings are haphazard, there are no fixed schedules. But Jojo being here changed the situation. It involved taking care of her, feeding her, taking out time to play with her… She has her own shenanigans!” he adds.

For Raunak Mehta Sandhu, who is from the aviation sector and also part of an animal welfare initiative, adopting Comet, a five-year-old Beagle, proved to be a boon. “Comet had separation anxiety as he was transferred to a new house. But the biggest benefit was that I got to comfort him during this time. I slowly started venturing out when relaxations were announced, the gradual change really helped.”

During this period, there has been an increase in pet adoption queries. “When I asked people why they want to adopt, the most common response I received was, ‘We couldn’t adopt earlier because of hectic work timings. We’re at home now, so we’d like to have a companion’,” says Archana, a dog rescuer for Indie breeds, who feels people wanting pets now prefer to adopt, than shop.



Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Telangana records 66,677 cases, 540 deaths
Aug 02, 2020 13:36 IST
Friendship Day 2020: Netizens shower wishes and dedicate memes for friends
Aug 02, 2020 13:32 IST
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Aug 02, 2020 13:31 IST
Posts flood Internet as people wish their pets on Friendship Day
Aug 02, 2020 13:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.