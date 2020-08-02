Friendship Day 2020: Game night, coupons and cupcakes lend a new take to celebrations

Sections
With little chance of being able to tie friendship bands or even meet and greet this year, friends across the country have found new ways to virtually ring in the day with movies, virtual dinner and desserts.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 08:49 IST

By Mallika Bhagat, Hindustan Times

The bond of friendship has got linked via video calling amid the pandemic. (Photo: Mallika Bhagat/HT)

“For the last one week, we have been experimenting with online games that can engage a group of six people. Since we can’t meet this year on Friendship Day, we are planning to have a super game night,” shares Anisha Kumar, a Delhi University student. She and her friends are among a growing tribe of people who have found ways to make the most of the first Sunday of August, which is celebrated as Friendship Day in India every year.

“We have been streaming movies together using apps, and we are gearing up for a virtual movie marathon night to mark our Friendship Day in the corona era.”
– Vedika Kakrania, a student

With social distancing being enforced amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases in India, connecting virtually seems to have been the smoothest solution. Virtual dance parties, dinner dates are now on the minds of millennials who are looking forward to celebrate this day with their friends. “It may be impossible to go to the movies or invite friends over for a movie night but luckily, there’s a way around that. We have been streaming movies together using apps, and we are gearing up for a virtual movie marathon night to mark our Friendship Day in the corona era,” says Vedika Kakrania, a student of design in Bengaluru, adding that she will ring in the day with a “virtual happy hour” with her closest buddies.

 

Some who believe that their friends deserve all the pampering on this day, even when afar, have been ordering customised croissants and cupcakes! These have come to the aid of Shikha Sharma, an MA student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who is quarantining in Agra, says, “My best friend Abhilasha is a huge chocolate fan, and I’m getting a box of cupcakes that spell her name, delivered to her in Delhi. I am sure it’ll make her day!”



Sakshi Chugh, a Delhi-based baker, says she has been getting orders for customised desserts for this day. “People want to make their friends feel valued, and most of the orders are for special cupcakes, which feature something the receiver likes, and are made in their favourite flavours,” informs Chugh.

“I’ll be sending a gift coupon to my elder sister, who is in Bengaluru. This is my way of telling her that she has been my biggest support during the pandemic, even from afar.”
– Shivansh Bhatia, from Jaipur

In place of cute friendship bands, gift coupons have also seen many takers. “My elder sister Mansi is my closest friend. Every year, we would take a mini vacation together on the weekend around Friendship Day. But since she is in Bengaluru this time, and I’m in our hometown Jaipur, I’ll be sending her a gift coupon of her favourite online store, so she can shop from the same. This is my way of telling her that she has been my biggest support during the pandemic, even from afar,” says Shivansh Bhatia, a cloth exporter in Jaipur.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

