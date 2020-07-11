Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / From reducing dark circles to treating sunburns: Here’s how potatoes help in skincare

From reducing dark circles to treating sunburns: Here’s how potatoes help in skincare

Potatoes can even out your skin tone, brighten it and get rid of dark spots as they contain an enzyme called ‘catecholase’.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Potatoes can help in immediately cooling down the skin. (Pexels)

Potatoes are perhaps the most versatile of all the vegetables. They make for the best snacks individually and can add that extra deliciousness when paired with any other vegetable. Apart from its importance in the food industry, potato starch is also used as an adhesive and texture agent in pharmaceuticals, textile, wood and paper industries. It is also a 100% biodegradable substitute for polystyrene and can be used in disposable plates and cutlery. It can even be used to produce fuel-grade ethanol.

Apart from these extraordinary uses of a simple vegetable, potatoes have immense benefits on your skin too. They can even out your skin tone, brighten it and get rid of dark spots as they contain an enzyme called ‘catecholase’. When included in your diet, as long as its not French fries - as excessive oil causes acne, it can even help treat inflammation and lower blood pressure. Here are some ways in which it can help your skin be its best.

Remove Dark Circles –

Potatoes can help reduce dark circles that appear under the eyes. In this simple method, all you need to do is peel the potatoes and cut large slices, wrap them in a cloth and place them on the eyes for about 20 minutes. Wash your face after this process. When done regularly, this can also help reduce puffiness from the eyes.

Treat Sunburns –



Sunburns are painful and can do lasting damage to your skin. Potatoes can help in immediately cooling down the skin. All you need to do is cut the potato in flat even slices and place them on the sunburnt area. You can even mash it into a paste like substance and apply it on the skin.



Remove Dead Skin Cells –

Once you peel the skin off the potato, you can mash or grate it and then apply it to your face and massage the skin for about 10 minutes. And then wash it all off. When done every day, this will exfoliate your skin and get rid of all dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin and also deep cleanse it.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded masks worth lakhs
Jul 11, 2020 12:55 IST
WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic
Jul 11, 2020 12:54 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora share words of wisdom on Instagram
Jul 11, 2020 12:57 IST
Sunny Leone is also big fans of the wire head massager
Jul 11, 2020 12:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.