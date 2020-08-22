Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Ganesh Chaturthi: Dishes to prepare as bhog during the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi: Dishes to prepare as bhog during the festival

While modaks are the most popular food item that is prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi, there are various other dishes that can be served as bhog to the Lord.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:48 IST

By Neharika Sharma, Hindustan Times

The Ganesh Chaturthi Festival is an extravaganza, in which prayers are offered and special food is prepared for bhog

Ganesh Chaturthi is just round the corner and we can’t keep calm. In these times of pandemic, this festival that marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha is a ray of hope, positivity and prosperity. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22.

This festival is an extravaganza, in which prayers are offered and special food is prepared for bhog. Clay idols of Lord Ganesha are installed at home, in buildings and also at public places. Huge pandals are set-up for lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s son.

While modaks are the most popular food item that is prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi, there are various other dishes that can be served as bhog to the Lord.

• Shrikhand: Besides modak, Shrikhan is another standard food item that is offered to the Lord during this festival. Shrikhand is a sweet dish that has a creamy texture and is prepared using hung curd and has a profound flavor of saffron and cardamom.



• Satori: This is a famous Maharashtrian dish. Made using khoya or mawa, ghee, besan and milk, Satori is sweet flat bread and can easily be prepared during this festival.

• Puran Poli: If you’re a Maharshtrian you already know what it is. Puran Poli is a very famous dish from the Maharastrian cuisine and is cooked using maida, sweet lentils and jaggery. This is actually a flat bread with sweet stuffing.

• Besan Laddo: Nothing is better than laddos to offer to Lord Ganesha. While there’s a vast range of laddos that can be prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi, besan laddo is one of the tastiest. This delicacy is prepared using ghee, sugar and gram flour. Cardamom can also be added to enhance the flavours.

• Rava Pongal: A very famous South Indian snack, rava pongal is a sweet dish prepared with a dollop of ghee. Prepared with sooji (rava), moong dal, the pongal is an absolute treat for this festival.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Putin critic Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
Aug 22, 2020 13:58 IST
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Aug 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Indian-American couple releases campaign video for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Aug 22, 2020 13:56 IST
‘The bogeyman gone’: California’s ‘Golden State Killer’ sentenced to life in prison
Aug 22, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.