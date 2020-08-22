Ganesh Chaturthi: Dishes to prepare as bhog during the festival

The Ganesh Chaturthi Festival is an extravaganza, in which prayers are offered and special food is prepared for bhog

Ganesh Chaturthi is just round the corner and we can’t keep calm. In these times of pandemic, this festival that marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha is a ray of hope, positivity and prosperity. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22.

This festival is an extravaganza, in which prayers are offered and special food is prepared for bhog. Clay idols of Lord Ganesha are installed at home, in buildings and also at public places. Huge pandals are set-up for lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s son.

While modaks are the most popular food item that is prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi, there are various other dishes that can be served as bhog to the Lord.

• Shrikhand: Besides modak, Shrikhan is another standard food item that is offered to the Lord during this festival. Shrikhand is a sweet dish that has a creamy texture and is prepared using hung curd and has a profound flavor of saffron and cardamom.

• Satori: This is a famous Maharashtrian dish. Made using khoya or mawa, ghee, besan and milk, Satori is sweet flat bread and can easily be prepared during this festival.

• Puran Poli: If you’re a Maharshtrian you already know what it is. Puran Poli is a very famous dish from the Maharastrian cuisine and is cooked using maida, sweet lentils and jaggery. This is actually a flat bread with sweet stuffing.

• Besan Laddo: Nothing is better than laddos to offer to Lord Ganesha. While there’s a vast range of laddos that can be prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi, besan laddo is one of the tastiest. This delicacy is prepared using ghee, sugar and gram flour. Cardamom can also be added to enhance the flavours.

• Rava Pongal: A very famous South Indian snack, rava pongal is a sweet dish prepared with a dollop of ghee. Prepared with sooji (rava), moong dal, the pongal is an absolute treat for this festival.