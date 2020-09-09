Happy 53 Birthday Akshay Kumar: Best looks and fitness inspiration from the original Khiladi

Akshay Kumar is perhaps one of the only actors in the Bollywood industry that can pull off iconic performances in comedies like Hera Pheri and in action movies such as Khiladi. This versatile and brilliant actor does not believe in limiting himself in any manner whatsoever. From performing his own stunts in films, training in martial arts like Muay Thai and even earning a black belt in Taekwondo to releasing his own Battle Royal game, FAU-G, it seems that there is precious little that Akshay Kumar is not good at.

On the occasion of the 53 birthday of the Padman actor, let’s take a look into how Akshay Kumar has inspired people through generations, not just through his diverse acting abilities but also through his incredible fitness levels and dashing good looks, that have only become better with age.

For many around the world, having a body or fitness levels like Akshay Kumar is their goal and with Akshay Kumar’s magnetic personality, people are generally attracted towards him, such is his aura. Where his fitness is concerned, Akshay Kumar believes in the tired and tested method of hard and smart work. He practices something called functional fitness in which one trains their muscles to work more fluidly together through common activities such as work and sports.

Aside from martial arts, Akshay Kumar is a firm believer in the powers of Yoga. He is an avid kickboxer, as can be seen from his Instagram page which is littered with all kinds of physical exercises. Akshay Kumar also shared in an interview that he wakes up around 4:30 in the morning to get in a good workout and is usually in bed by 9 pm.

Through the course of the years, Akshay Kumar has also graced us with his charming good looks. Be it his boyish charm in the early days of his acting career or the peppered beard he can be seen sporting during the lockdown, it is fair to say that the actor can pull off a moustache just as well as having his head completely shaved. Akshay Kumar looks iconic in the current fashion trends just as much as he looks dashing in three-piece suits, and on his 53 birthday, the actor looks more handsome than ever.

With the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom already in the works, Akshay Kumar has relocated to Scotland with his son Aarav. And even though his birthday will probably be a working one, Akshay Kumar shares in an interview that his wife, Twinkle Khanna is already planning something and with his son’s exceptional cooking, he is looking forward to some homemade pizzas and cinnamon buns.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter