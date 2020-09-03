Happy Birthday Sadhguru: Inspirational quotes on life, love and spirituality by Jaggi Vasudev

Sadhguru, born Jaggi Vasudev, is an Indian yogi and author. He is best known for his many books on yoga and spirituality, including Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Pebbles Of Wisdom, Mystics Musings, and for his initiative, the Isha Foundation, which runs an ashram, yoga centre, among other efforts in spirituality, education and towards saving the environment. In 2017, the mystic was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, for his work in social services by the Government of India. In 2017, Sadhguru started Cauvery Calling, a nationwide campaign to revitalize India’s heavily polluted rivers.

He has also spoken at the British parliament’s House of Lords, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United Nation’s Millennium World Peace Summit, the International Institute for Management Development and at the annual World Economic Forum in 2007, 2017 and 2020. Sadhguru was born on 3 September in 1957, and turns 63 today. Here are some inspirational quotes by the yogi on life, spirituality and more, read on:

“If you think you are big, you become small. If you know you are nothing, you become unlimited. That’s the beauty of being a human being.”

“Every moment there are a million miracles happening around you: a flower blossoming, a bird tweeting, a bee humming, a raindrop falling, a snowflake wafting along the clear evening air. There is magic everywhere. If you learn how to live it, life is nothing short of a daily miracle.”

“I am not talking about you being a spectator, I am talking about involvement. I am talking about involving yourself into life in such a way that you dissolve into it.”

“People have fallen in love with words and lost the world. It’s time to regain it.”

“The most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it.”

“Too many people are hungry not because there is dearth of food. It is because there is dearth of love and care in human hearts.”

“If you resist change, you resist life.”

“When pain, misery, or anger happen, it is time to look within you, not around you.”

“The fear is simply because you are not living with life, You are living in your mind.”

“The planet is spinning on time: not a small event. All the galaxies are managing fine; the whole cosmos is doing great. But you have one nasty little thought crawling through your head, and it is a bad day! The problem is you are living in a psychological space that bears no connection with reality. And you are insecure, because it can collapse at any moment.”

